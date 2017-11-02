Crimestrikers Furry RPG to Be Published in November

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3 ( 1 vote)

Disclaimer: This article was written by someone who has worked on the product being released.

Crimestrikers, a furry role playing game supplement, is scheduled to be published in November by Spectrum Games.

The game is set on Creaturia, a world of anthropomorphic animals with futuristic technology. The colorful, highly skilled heroes are the best agents of CIPO (Creaturian International Police Organization), who are called into action after the world's most dangerous super-villains escape from the Quarry, a maximum security prison. The Crimestrikers pursue the escapees, including several cunning evildoers who work for the a variety of nefarious groups.

Outrage - an international crime syndicate.

PARCH - a the terrorist organization that wants to destroy the amphibious humanoid species known as the Hydrerans.

Emperor Rasavanto - the proclaimed Hydreran "Warlord of the Sea"

The Time Terror Team - three legendary criminals from Creaturian history brought into the present.

The Righteous One - a costumed vigilante with sinister motives

Steelwing - a bat with cyborg wings who seeks to retake the nation he once conquered and ruled as a dictator.

Spectrum Games is an independent publisher of RPGs which has been in business since 2000. This furry game will be part of Spectrum's Cartoon Action Hour franchise, which consists of original games, including Warriors of the Cosmos and Dark Brigade, that are inspired by the toy-based adventure cartoons of the 1980s such as He-Man and G.I. Joe. Crimestrikers is Spectrum's first furry venture that was created and written by Mark Lungo(myself), with game stats by the Spectrum staff. The cover art is by Cindy Ramey of Ringtail Cafe Productions, with interior art by Ramey, Derek van Deusen, Jon Kemerer, Alishka Jolitz, and Rick Yurko.