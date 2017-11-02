Crimestrikers Furry RPG to Be Published in November
Disclaimer: This article was written by someone who has worked on the product being released.
Crimestrikers, a furry role playing game supplement, is scheduled to be published in November by Spectrum Games.
The game is set on Creaturia, a world of anthropomorphic animals with futuristic technology. The colorful, highly skilled heroes are the best agents of CIPO (Creaturian International Police Organization), who are called into action after the world's most dangerous super-villains escape from the Quarry, a maximum security prison. The Crimestrikers pursue the escapees, including several cunning evildoers who work for the a variety of nefarious groups.
- Outrage - an international crime syndicate.
- PARCH - a the terrorist organization that wants to destroy the amphibious humanoid species known as the Hydrerans.
- Emperor Rasavanto - the proclaimed Hydreran "Warlord of the Sea"
- The Time Terror Team - three legendary criminals from Creaturian history brought into the present.
- The Righteous One - a costumed vigilante with sinister motives
- Steelwing - a bat with cyborg wings who seeks to retake the nation he once conquered and ruled as a dictator.
Spectrum Games is an independent publisher of RPGs which has been in business since 2000. This furry game will be part of Spectrum's Cartoon Action Hour franchise, which consists of original games, including Warriors of the Cosmos and Dark Brigade, that are inspired by the toy-based adventure cartoons of the 1980s such as He-Man and G.I. Joe. Crimestrikers is Spectrum's first furry venture that was created and written by Mark Lungo(myself), with game stats by the Spectrum staff. The cover art is by Cindy Ramey of Ringtail Cafe Productions, with interior art by Ramey, Derek van Deusen, Jon Kemerer, Alishka Jolitz, and Rick Yurko.
About the authorMark Lungo — read stories — contact (login required)
from Berea, Ohio, interested in animation, music, politics and writing
I'm a pop culture geek from Cleveland. I've written for fanzines such as Animato!, Animation Planet, Cereal:Geek and Ugly Things. I've written several TV Tropes pages. I'm a lifelong furry, which has culminated in my creating and writing the Crimestrikers RPG, part of Spectrum Games' Cartoon Action Hour series.
Comments
"Blatant self-promotion? What's that?"
I am a simple man. I see a pretty fox girl, I........................
wait
...
........ is this what it's like to be a simple man?
Well, I'll be...
BEST. COMMENT. EVER.
Broken link to the Spectrum Games site.
It's http://www.spectrum-games.com/ . I've been trying to fix the link and make some other changes, but I can't find the edit tab.
"Blatant self-promotion? What's that?"
