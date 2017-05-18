Sonic Forces: The Sonic "Original Character" is now canon

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

On May 16, a trailer for the upcoming Sonic Forces revealed a surprising direction for the hedgehog’s latest 3D venture. The new character that will be joining the blue blur in his adventure would not be just another Sonic Team-crafted sidekick. Instead, it will be a character you yourself develop that will team up to take down the meddling Eggman.

That’s right, the infamous Sonic "Original Character" is now canon. But how much can you customize to bring your dream character to life? Let's take a look at what's known so far.

Art "stolen" from RKSparkster with permission Example characters from the trailer include: a lanky green cat, a black bunny, and a red wolf with black rimmed glasses, who was used in the cut-scenes. Some of the features that can be customized according to the trailer’s avatar creator are:

Upper Headgear - includes various hats

Middle Headgear - includes various styles of glasses

Lower Headgear - includes bandanas, mouthpieces, mustaches

Gloves - fingerless, knuckled, plain

Footware - boots, sneakers

Body - includes various jackets, bowties, backpacks, chains, and other items.

Body Suit (options not shown in trailer)

Skin Color (options not shown in trailer)

The scroll bar on the avatar creator was not all the way down, so there may be about three more options in the current build not listed here.

Following the quick glimpse at the character creation tool, the trailer seems to indicate that the user-created hero will be some type of gadgeteer. It is yet to be known how much customization you can do to your creation’s move-set.

News has come out on the different species available.

Each has its own underlying ability:

Bear — Blows away enemies with a homing attack

Bird — Flies high with double jump abilities

Cat — Keeps one ring after being hit

Dog — Restarts with five rings after the player dies

Hedgehog — Collects rings when getting damaged

Rabbit — Has longer invincible time after receiving damage

Wolf — Automatically draws in rings when near them

This interesting direction for the franchise has created new-found excitement in Forces, slated to come out this holiday season. More details on how many tools and options there will be to make your fan character come to life will surely emerge between now and then, so stay tuned.