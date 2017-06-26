Fandom history book "Furry Nation" to be previewed at Anthrocon by author

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Those attending Anthrocon this year that have an interest in non-fiction works about our little fandom will not want to miss the session I am hosting on Sunday, July 2nd to preview my book looking at the history of furries, Furry Nation. The book gives this "greymuzzle" freelance writer's perspective, having been in the fandom since 1988; a journey which all began with a surprise invitation in the mail to something called a 'furry party' being held at a Philadelphia Sci-Fi convention.

Furry Nation tells the story of the fandom’s birth and growth, from the earliest “funny animal” comic book fans and convention organizers to the worldwide fandom it is today. Artists, fursuit builders, and fans of all stripes are profiled, and of course our rocky relationship with the Hollywood animation community is also examined. In the book’s final chapter a genetic scientist discusses the possibility that genetic therapy will someday transform humans into actual anthropomorphic animals. Furry has indeed transformed many lives, including my own in ways I never expected— personal experiences that became a part of Furry Nation.

My goal for this piece is to attempt and write an accurate history of Furry as seen from the inside to counteract the biased or clueless coverage the more mainstream observers. I started working on Furry Nation in 2008, but it wasn’t until 2014 when a literary agent agreed to present my in-progress manuscript to publishers that I was presented with a deadline. Three years later Furry Nation: The true story of America’s most misunderstood sub-culture will be released in October by Cleis Press, a mainstream publishing house.

If you're interested, then be sure and remember to attend my panel at Anthrocon this Sunday, July 2nd at 10:30am called Furry Nation: Writing the Book on Furry Fandom.. I’ll read portions of the manuscript, describe the challenge of writing it, and trace its evolution from idea to finished book. The event will end with a Q&A session followed by raffle for a free copy of the book.

See you in Pittsburgh!