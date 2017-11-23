'Star Wars: The Last Jedi' to feature crystal foxes

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Furry fans may have noticed a seconds long clip of crystalline, possibly fox-like critters scampering around the trailer for the latest instalment of Star Wars, subtitled The Last Jedi. The upcoming movie was the subject of a cover story by the magazine Entertainment Weekly, and one of the things covered were these "crystal foxes", which are known as vulptices. The Last Jedi is scheduled to be released December 15 (which technically means it's opening Thursday, December 14 for "previews") in America, and now furry fox fans have a reason to get excited.

They are natives of the planet Crait, an old abandoned base of the Rebel Alliance not previously featured in the Star Wars movies. The planet is covered in salt crystals. Living on this planet has caused the native fauna to become covered in crystals themselves. Other details revealed that the creatures also glow in the dark, and though they do not appear to be anthropomorphic in either form or intellect, they are more than just cool set decoration, and have a part to play in the plot of the movie.

The creatures will be created for the movie via both CGI animation and animatronic puppetry. The video included with the EW story shows some of the manufacturing process of one vulptex puppet. The article also contains an anecdote about giving a puppy a suit made of straws in order to research how a vulptex covered in long crystals may actually move around.

This is not the only odd critter introduced by The Last Jedi trailers to the Star Wars universe, with the sea-gull-mated-with-a-Furby porgs coming under fire from some Star Wars fans as too cute and obviously commercial. Nor are the vulptices of Crait the first foxy aliens to make the Star Wars universe. The Amarans were a race of foxy aliens that now have a dubious relationship with actually being canon now that the newer movies have been introduced.

Foxy aliens? Complicated relationships with current canon? Space opera franchises with the word "star" in the title? Crystals? What does this remind me of?