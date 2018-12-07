Tumblr's Tumble: Furs emigrate as rogue algorithm takes toll on artists

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Tumblr has said that all adult, NSFW work will need to be off the site by December 17th, 2018. Any post that is deemed to be adult content will be switched automatically to private mode and not viewable by the public according to an article by the Verge.

As the website is using an algorithm based solution on determining which content is to be cleaned up, the decision has not only impacted those who post adult works, but also clean artists as well. It has been comedically noted that even Garfield pictures are not safe from the computer’s judgement. Reports from several furs that do no sexual content on the platform have indicated their own works being content flagged, leaving some to suspect that the tag of furry is seen as unclean by default.

With this uncertainty, a mass emigration is underway for artists who used the platform as their mainstay. Many furry sites have been trying to lure in new content creators looking for a new home. Inkbunny, for instance, did a full on parody of the Tumblr announcement. Furry Network asks in light of the situation how they can best serve those affected. Weasyl also chimed in, but also with the reminder that they’re trying for more than just the furry market. At this time, SoFurry and FurAffinity have not commented on the situation. Furry sites are not alone wishing to get on this action, with the most strangest instance being PornHub reaching out to inform those leaving Tumblr that their site takes adult art as well.

Emigration Assistance

For those Tumblr artists who have yet to emigrate their data, a tweet from Xydexx goes over a process that users can use to backup their data from the site in order to give them a new home.

PSA: For those who are concerned about Tumblr, you can export your data: * Click on Account >> Edit Appearance

* Scroll down to the bottom and select Export

* [Time passes.]

* Once it's done archiving, select "download backup" It will be a massive ZIP file. Use 7zip to unzip. https://twitter.com/XydexxUnicorn/status/1069778794645467136

Other useful information to use during this transition can be found in my article of switching art sites from 2013 and also utilizing a multi-site uploading tool such as Postybirb.