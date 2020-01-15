Opinion: The top ten furry movies of the 2010s

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

They say hindsight is 20/20, and its 2020, so that must mean a look back is in order. In lieu of the usual top ten best movies of the year, let's actually, for once, do a furry list on the furry site and countdown the ten best furry movies (or at least the ones I liked the most) from the last decade.

Okay, before we start, a quick rundown of the year 2019, of which an abbreviated top ten list appears at the right. Each title is linked to an IMDB page or Flayrah review, if you're not familiar with the individual titles, both to the right and below. For the record, I found the best Furry Movie of the year 2019 to be Cats, which you'll note is is my number nine spot. This is usually the place I put very flawed movies that I liked anyway. So it wasn't a good year for furry movies. A furry movie also took my choice for Worst Movie of 2019, with Arctic Dogs taking that dubious honor. However, in a repeat of 2017, Arctic Dogs, despite being a terrible movie, wins the title of Cutest Vixen for the character Jade. Mostly by default; there wasn't much in the way of vixens this year. Also, she is actually kind of cute.

Anyway, enough of 2019, which had no movies that made the following decade list. Time for the main attraction! But first, a few explanations. My definition of what may or may not constitute a "furry movie" was taken into consideration. I think most people will find it on the stricter side, and one movie below would place much farther up if it had more than one character who could be considered furry.

Since, one way or another, I've already reviewed or placed all but one of these movies in top tens, I've decided just to pull quotes from those earlier pieces [the headers link to the reviews]. Sorry if this feels like reheated leftovers to you, but it starts to get a bit harder to write enthusiastic blurbs the second or third time that don't feel like you're laying it on a bit thick. Well, anyways, without further ado, let the bodies hit the floor.











"They did it. Crazy sons of guns, they did it. This movie is a miracle; it wouldn’t have happened if two writers didn’t get permission to just play with a bunch of unused cosmic comic toys, which wound up being a minor cult hit, followed by a screenwriter picking the team created to write a screenplay because it was the only current Marvel property set in space, and that screenplay being picked to actually make a movie. And it worked!

The funny thing is, while most people had no expectations, mine couldn’t be higher. I was a part of that minor cult, and I loved the director, James Gunn’s earlier work. It should have been a massive disappointment for me; it could never live up to my expectations. But it did! So, it is easily the best movie of the year."-2014 Top Ten List

This is the one movie I have neither reviewed nor placed on a top ten list until now. I may have mentioned that my number nine spots are usually reserved for flawed movies that I really like, and that does apply to Rock Dog. But I want to stress how much I really like this movie.

I think what really sets this movie apart for me, however, is Eddie Izzard's role as the cat, Angus Scattergood. I don't know what movie he thinks he's in, but it's on a slightly different wavelength than the rest of the movie. He elevates the whole proceeding just by doing whatever it is he's doing.

"This was another movie that honestly squeaked into my top ten. However, it was the obvious choice to go, because it exceeded any expectations I had for it by a wide margin. Seriously, I went to this movie simply so I could review it for this site. I would never have guessed it would make my top ten list this time last year.

Puss in Boots is a much better movie than the last paragraph makes it out to be. I pointed out in my review the hilariously choreographed dancing; this is the art of animation at its most classic. This movie is a silly symphony, a looney tune. It may not be high art, but it sure is a lot of fun, and that’s just as good a reason to go to the movies as anything else."-2011 Top Ten List

"I really didn’t go into this movie expecting it to actually have something to say, other than possibly “hey, wasn’t The Jungle Book fun as a cartoon; maybe you’ll like it in live action, too.” But it actually did have something to say, which was basically “gosh, Mowgli wasn’t really much of a character in the old movie.”











This movie gives Mowgli a much less passive role; he makes his own decisions, and does things that the cartoon Mowgli never would have thought of. Things don’t just happen to him; he happens to things. And some of the things he can do are wonderful."-2016 Top Ten List

"How did this get here? No, seriously, how did this get here? How can the third Madagascar film possibly be any film critic’s, even a furry film critic’s, second best movie of the year? Some people like to point out that animation is a medium, not a genre, but to those people I would point out that a medium’s qualities suit it for certain genres. Animation is best suited for the impossible.

So, Madagascar 3 does the impossible, again and again. Tigers jump through tiny rings, zebras and sea lions are shot from cannons, not-sea lions and jaguars become trapeze artists, giraffes and hippos dance on wires — and did I mention they all talk, too? Heck, they even managed to make Katy Perry’s “Firework” cool. For like five minutes, admittedly, but whatever. This movie does the impossible over and over. Maybe it’s not so strange it ended up my second favorite movie after all."-2012 Top Ten List

"The character design and animation are spectacular, excepting a few cases when obvious CGI objects are inserted into the otherwise drawn scenes, which are a bit jarring. One stand-out moment from the animation side of things occurs when the titular hen must cross through the forest; animals of all sorts pause their normal activities to investigate this strange new creature, in a scene that is full of inventive animation.

Though Leafie has themes on man’s treatment of animals, it realizes that these are obvious, and does not hammer the point relentlessly. The movie also has things to say about what it means to be a mother; the titular Leafie has a maternal instinct the size of a maiasaur. The movie makes its points, and it makes them well."-Review

"So I like Wes Anderson movies. They are almost their own genre, at this point. Like all of his movies, Isle of Dogs is bittersweet, but it manages to hide the bitterness very well. So much so that you almost don't notice it's there until you think back on it later.

And it's not that the bitterness doesn't make the sweetness any less sweet, it does. But there's nothing wrong with a little bitterness in your movies about talking dogs going on adventures. In the end, that's what's it all about. Going to the movies is going on an adventure."-2018 Top Ten List

"Animated sequels are not known for their quality. In Kung Fu Panda 2, we have the rare sequel that surpasses the original. The original Kung Fu Panda was no slouch, either. This movie is some kind of miracle.

Hands down the prettiest movie of the year; the scenes involving the panda village are stunning. Luckily, the story matches the beauty of the animation. It even manages to be funny. A strong second act in a franchise that may one day become the animated equivalent of the Lord of the Rings trilogy."-2011 Top Ten List

"You have to feel for established animation houses right now; they just got shown up by a bunch of first-timers. If I have sometimes picked a horror movie that goes in a surprisingly heartwarming direction, Rango is its opposite; an animated funny animal movie that is surprisingly dark.

Sure, things turn out alright in the end, but after nine slots of mostly sentimental movies, Rango is largely free of it. Even the character designs are just plain ugly. This movie challenges you to like it; it does not hold your hand. Of all the movies I have seen this year, Rango is the one I believe people will remember the longest."-2011 Top Ten List

"Well, I mean, duh. All this movie had to do was not completely suck and it was going to make the list; all it had to do was be good and it would be top five. Pretty good, and it’s number one, easy. Of course, given the massive anticipation I had for this movie, it could also easily disappoint me even if it was pretty good, and find itself out of the running that way. So, it had better be really pretty good.

So, the fact that it was better than I expected is amazing. At first it seems cute and cuddly, but there are fangs under the fuzz (and deep, painful wounds under that). This movie somehow managed to get more and more relevant as the year went on; I repeatedly joked last summer if Trump wins, I’m moving to Zootopia. Well, so long guys. It’s been real."-2016 Top Ten List