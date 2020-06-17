Creative Commons license icon

Neopets to get animated series in 2021

Posted by (Tantroo McNally) on Wed 17 Jun 2020 - 14:05
No votes yet

Reporting from Verve indicates that Neopets will be releasing an animated series in 2021. Neopets is known for its Flash based entertainment that held its own with other such animal care based franchises of the 1990s such as Pokemon, Digimon, or Tamagochi.

The owning company JumpStart, who bought it from Viacom in 2014, hopes to use this as a way to refresh interest in the pet based franchise at a time where they are shifting their Flash based interface before most browsers discontinue support for Flash applications by the end of this year.

Tags:

Comments

Oh No (visitor) — Wed 17 Jun 2020 - 16:05
#1
Your rating: None

I go on Neopets every day.

Oh No (visitor) — Wed 17 Jun 2020 - 18:59
#2
Your rating: None Average: 5 (1 vote)

I always wanted a Neopets cartoon, eh.

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.

About the author

Sonious (Tantroo McNally)read storiescontact (login required)

a Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, philosophy and writing