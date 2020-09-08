Fur Affinity prepares day-long move to new monster hosting
Furry art site Fur Affinity has announced its migration to new hosting on Wednesday, September 9. Previously set for August, then Monday, the final migration "may take" 18 hours; during which content modification will be disabled, but interactions will work.
The new hardware was announced in April: a "cluster-based server platform" named after a kaiju with 112 CPU cores, 1536GB of RAM and 153.6TB of "enterprise SSD".
If composed of four 28-core Xeon CPUs, 24x 6.4TB SSDs and 48x 32GB DDR4-2666 ECC DIMMs, the components alone have a retail value of ~US$100,000 – not including servers or switches.
While databases are commonly replicated natively between machines, allowing for fast switchover, content is typically synchronized by tools such as rsync requiring a static archive for consistency.
Aside from "chonkier bandwidth", and the much-anticipated potential for larger uploads, FA staff were upbeat about the new platform:
This upgrade will be one of the largest, most substantial upgrades in the site's history. It will provide faster loading times, make it easier for us to provide new services and features as well as allowing us to implement some quality-of-life changes to help improve the user experience.
Fur Affinity Forums, missing in action since a power outage on July 22, are expected to return "a few days after" in an upgraded form.
To put it into perspective: this isn't a ridiculous amount of storage, but I'm mildly surprised they went all-in on SSD, with so many cores. Tiered storage tends to be a more cost-effective approach. Inkbunny's main server has a 500GB NVMe SSD and 4x4GB HDDs: database and thumbnails reside on the SSD (read latency: ~0.45ms), while main submission files are located on HDD (~7.4ms). That's a big difference, but data you access frequently typically remains in RAM. Let's hope 1.5TB of RAM will be enough for FA. It's unclear what they meant by a "cluster-based server platform", but I'm inclined towards a 'chonky' box like the ThinkSystem SR950, on the grounds that a "three-headed hydra" (representing application server, database and storage) has only one body.
There are other potential reasons for going all-in on SSD, such as power usage and reliability, and perhaps those are a bigger concern where it's going. Or maybe they expect to read from storage more frequently – I recall FA's thumbnailing system acts as a cache rather than making immutable copies; and as scaling tends to be a high-CPU operation, this might drive core-count. Databases nowadays can parallelise to many cores, too.
They'll presumably still have their old hardware, which might be put out to pasture for backup storage or secondary processing. It might not stay in North Virginia, though – I guess they'll end up close to Redwood City, where IMVU is based. Judging by this, their datacenter is in Oakland; but they've been migrating to AWS. So maybe it's not a box at all, but Kurbernetes in the cloud – but then, they wouldn't be talking about servers and switches.
