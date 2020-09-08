Fur Affinity prepares day-long move to new monster hosting

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3 ( 2 votes)

Furry art site Fur Affinity has announced its migration to new hosting on Wednesday, September 9. Previously set for August, then Monday, the final migration "may take" 18 hours; during which content modification will be disabled, but interactions will work.

The new hardware was announced in April: a "cluster-based server platform" named after a kaiju with 112 CPU cores, 1536GB of RAM and 153.6TB of "enterprise SSD".

If composed of four 28-core Xeon CPUs, 24x 6.4TB SSDs and 48x 32GB DDR4-2666 ECC DIMMs, the components alone have a retail value of ~US$100,000 – not including servers or switches.

While databases are commonly replicated natively between machines, allowing for fast switchover, content is typically synchronized by tools such as rsync requiring a static archive for consistency.

Aside from "chonkier bandwidth", and the much-anticipated potential for larger uploads, FA staff were upbeat about the new platform:

This upgrade will be one of the largest, most substantial upgrades in the site's history. It will provide faster loading times, make it easier for us to provide new services and features as well as allowing us to implement some quality-of-life changes to help improve the user experience.

Fur Affinity Forums, missing in action since a power outage on July 22, are expected to return "a few days after" in an upgraded form.