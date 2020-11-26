Furry art piracy website yiff.party closes

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3.3 ( 3 votes)

Since it began in 2015, yiff.party has been a source of ire for artists whose income has been affected by it. The website uses web scraping software to extract files from Patreon, including those meant to be restricted to paid subscribers only, and made them publicly available, for free.

Kotaku interviewed Kadath and other artists about it in 2018. Although DMCA notices were sent, legal action was threatened by publishers like InkedFur, and Patreon promised to go to bat for its users, the site remained unassailed. Now, it’s closed, but not due to pressure from these sources.

On November 14, the site’s admin warned that the servers would shut down at any moment, as they’d stopped paying for them. They said they no longer had an interest in maintaining the site and didn’t want to go to the effort of giving the site to someone else. Shortly after, the website became unavailable. It’s been claimed – without clear evidence – that donations were pocketed.

So, turns out Yiff. party finally shut down. Given what was going on with that place and who ran it, good riddance. Seems like folks are pissed because it went down just as it met a server cost donation goal, and owner got like 1000$ for server upgrade last month.

The site was not limited to furry content; some used it to follow vocal artists. Similar alternatives to the service still exist, although many fans of the service hope someone will create a replacement - while others celebrate its demise.