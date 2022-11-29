Fur Affinity informed they are barred from advertising on Twitter following premiere of blue-paw Furrified status on furry site
On November 28th, Dragoneer posted a message that Fur Affinity's account received on Twitter. It was from the social media site's advertisement team. In the message they indicated that the adult website would not be able to advertise on Twitter.
A user associated with your account is ineligible to participate in the Twitter Ads program at this time.
This determination is based on the following Twitter Ads Policy:
@furaffinity: Adult sexual products and services.
[...]
We appreciate your interest in Twitter Ads
Unsolicited Denial
Dragoneer noted that no one from Fur Affinity had reached out to solicit for advertising. He noted it was following an update they had made to their site to allow for recurring subscriptions. This consists of two types: FA+ and Furrified status. The former has benefits such as official high definition art support and a "guilt-free" ad free experience. Furrified status, however, is just a tag for your username similar to the new blue checkmark on Twitter. It also shares the base price of $8 a month.
While Fur Affinity's owner joked that this denial letter seemed to come out in response to this parody, the letter is written in such a way where it seems to indicate that perhaps a third party was trying to buy advertisement on the behest of Fur Affinity. Who the "user associated with [FurAffinity]" is was never clarified.
Someday, perhaps, Twitter will find a way to verify when a person in discussion for advertisement services is the actual party in question. But until then, without their ability to advertise on Twitter, we’ll have to find some other way to discover that Fur Affinity exists.
As I was editing this, a though crossed my mind on why sending messages about denied advertisements to users from unsolicited requests could be dangerous as it can be prone to social engineering phishing attacks.
Just send a letter like that from an official looking account and have the links point elsewhere.
It seems odd that a site would even take offers from third parties to advertise for another user, no less announce the denial from the third party to the uninvolved user.
