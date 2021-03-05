As 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' draws nigh, non-furry Twitter processes its feelings for cartoon rabbits

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3 ( 2 votes)

As of this article's writing (~7:30 P.M. CST, Thursday, March 4, 2021), basketball-playing Looney Tunes character Lola Bunny was second on Twitter's local trends list, behind only NBA professional Lebron James. Both will be playing basketball together in the upcoming movie Space Jam: A New Legacy, of which new details were revealed today; hence the reason for the trending (James is also making his seventeenth appearance in today's NBA All-Star Game, boosting him over his lapine teammate.)

Lola trending, of all the Looney Tunes making an appearance in the movie, is a bit unique, because it's for particularly furry reasons. She was introduced in the original Space Jam, so there was never any doubt she was coming back. But with the first real good look at the new character designs, people have noted changes. They aren't that drastic. But noticeable.

To put it bluntly, she's just not as sexy this time.

The design changes aren't all that much compared to her redesign for 2011's The Looney Tunes Show. If anything, the new design is a reversion back to her original look, and the biggest change is to her costume. She's switched out her old short shorts and midriff-baring top for an actual athletic uniform. Physically, she does seem to have had a reduction to her bust size.

If Warner Bros. thinks giving smaller breasts and a less revealing outfit to a rabbit will stop anyone from, shall we say, creating inappropriate fan-art, well, Judy Hopps from Zootopia has news for them. However, Judy hasn't actually appeared in much of the recent "hot cartoon rabbit" Twitter discourse. Most comparisons are to a character from another live action/animation hybrid movie, Jessica Rabbit of Who Framed Roger Rabbit (a "human" toon, but a rabbit by marriage). Alas, there's been very little about where Bugs Bunny in drag fits into non-furry rankings of furry rabbits in this recent conversation.

Finally, yes, the "less sexy" aspects of the new design are on purpose. I'm sure we can discuss whether this is political correctness gone amuck, a necessary step in the direction of progress, or whatever in the comments with politeness and dignity.