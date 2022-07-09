Furries Are Being 'Cancelled' for 'Feral Porn Art' - This Is a Problem

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 3 votes)

About 2 years ago, I started to see a growing debate about 'feral' NSFW art, and it was mostly more calm. The first time was when FurryLife.online started to ban most feral furry pornography, which has sparked a lot of debate online here (in the comment section), Twitter, and some other online sites. In the discussions, there were a lot of folks defending it with a fair amount of logic, mainly explaining that human levels of intelligence creates a difference. There were also folks reasoning that many of such ferals being attractive were exactly the same reasoning why furry characters such as Nick Wilde would be considered attractive by many other furries, by the fact that they have animal parts.

After such drama emerged, it felt as if it was dying down, thankfully. However recently on about June 19th, a popular furry known as KaimTime has been publicly “exposed” after some furries found out that he had a “feral” focused NSFW Twitter account known as Feral Fawcet. As a result, angry furries accused the person of being into “zoophilia”. as well as many Twitter folks ending up doing the whole “if you support this, block me” style posts. There was even one popular YouTuber, Crying Blossom, who made a call-out video against KaimTime mainly for KaimTime having the separate Twitter feed with this art on it, and their response video defending their right to have this separate page and fantasy. All of this, likely because of a furry artist partly having an interest in having fantasies with anthropomorphic animals on all fours.

A growing puritan partition

After all of this, I realized that I've never seen such a backlash against the feral NSFW side of the fandom be this pronounced. Such attacks on fictional fantasies create a great deal of uncertainty and fear involving this fandom. I am already aware that this fandom has several problems involving politics and a couple of other things, but most of that usually settles down. Now I'm seeing something that might end up creating either a huge division, or worse, a significant side of the fandom to be completely outcasted and left in the dark. Maybe this is just me, but this ‘puritan' attitude of certain furries having a rise is quite frankly a horrible sign that this is the death of the fandom entirely.

Some might say this drama will die out like the burned fur thing did. However, this moral panic is a bit similar to what happened to NSFW 'cub' art, which ended up being taboo and later on becoming kinda like a death sentence for one's known reputation, depending on current image and where you are [?Nerdy Raccoon Guy here, I rewrote this part to state it a bit more clear. I hope it's helpful.]. Because of that, I worry 'feral' will be next, canceling thousands of furries, including myself, who happen to like something that isn't even any different than two-legged realistic fox heads with human 'shoulders' and two legs. I also don't believe that the 'cub' and 'feral' debate are even comparable because furry adults can consent. If one put the head of a child on an adult human body, that'd probably not be okay, but putting a animal head on a human body is okay? Seems a bit odd and hypocritical to me.

Either way, I worry this will be the end for so many folks like myself.

I honestly believe it can maybe be saved, but many popular furry creators and articles are going to have to stand up for it before it's too late. We need to spread a lot of logical and lawful criticism before a lot of those anti-feral people end up creating yet another blow for expression in this fandom. Late last year, one popular furry ended up defending it (NSFW, can't show) with a lot of logic and it got a lot of support, but this time I failed to see anywhere near as much support when this recent drama happened.

Why this is a Problem

I myself may be an unknown furry, but I still have the desire to spread here and while it's here, I might as well share some of the criticism here with separate points:

Point 1 | The reasoning why many anthropomorphic dogs and foxes are attractive is precisely because of the animal parts it has, with a mixture of human characteristic as well. This also ranges on a scale as well. The reasoning why someone would like a four-legged sapient fox are the exact same reasons as for those on two legs. If being into anthropomorphic feral NSFW makes one a zoophile, then all furries who is into NSFW two-legged furry characters are as well.

Furry porn in its nature was based on real animals. Even many nonexistent beings, such as dragons, are based on animals, such as reptiles. The main reasoning why someone would find an anthropomorphic animal attractive is precisely due to the 'animal' nature, but with humanity mixed in. This also clearly ranges (very humanoid, less humanoid but still on twos, and four-legged with human sapience), and the psychological reason why a lot of furries find four-legged anthropomorphic characters attractive is precisely the same reason, just on fours. There is no difference between a four-legged fox that has human sapience and emotion than that of a two-legged fox that stands on twos with the same thing. The only difference is the amount of legs, which is just another animal feature like having a paw is.

So, to the type of furries that think people like myself are into "zoophilia", then by that logic, any furry attractive to two-legged anthropomorphic animals are into "zoophilia" too. It's either both are zoophilia, or not. We should not be out-casting furries who really like anthropomorphic four-legged creatures. We should not be restricting the lawful freedom this fandom has in favor of the worst furries in this fandom. I really hope I'm just overreacting, but some of my fears sadly seem more realistic these days I think.