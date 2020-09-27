Digging up Positivity - Furry charity and good news - September 2020

Posted by Anon on Sun 27 Sep 2020 - 08:33

5 Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

Hello there and welcome to September's episode of Digging Up Positivity. This month we have a lot of charity and animation, and our featurette is a coyote that really made her mark on our community [Ash Coyote].

Confuzzled

It took a bit, but Confuzzled released their final numbers. They raised an astounding $23,703.15* for Secret World Wildlife Rescue! An impressive amount, especially since this is an online convention!

[*Editor's Note: It was announced as £17,785.55, which given the economic volatility caused by the COVID-19 resurgence, and other factors, is now about $22,667.67. However at the time they announced it (9/2) the dollar converted number in the video is accurate. It's been a wild month in the markets, and it seems to have impacted the exchange rates here. September starting at 1.33 dollar/pound to now 1.27 dollar/pound, leading to the $1,000 gap with this sizable charity amount.]

Megaplex

On the other side of the pond, we had MegaPlex joining the row of online conventions. Where 571 online visitors managed to raise $10,079.37 for the CARE Foundation, an amount most welcome to them in these dire times.

The Furry Fund

Besides online conventions, we also see other furry initiatives for our four legged friends, like the Furry Fund, this months charity was Little Angels Service Dogs, and so far they have raised 123 dollars for a place where every dollar counts!

Little Angels dedicate themselves to provide a service dog or emotional support dog for people with disabilities.

Torben Pins

[Pin Section Interview of Video Not Transcribed]

Furries in the sky

The twitter team of Orlando International Airport decided to have a little bit of fun on the internet and started upload photos of various airplane tails with a little twist. One of those photos was with PoolToyWolf, and he sure looks amazing on a plane!

Who knows what the future might bring. Furry Airlines...hmmm?

The Lynx has returned to Belgium

200 years ago, the Lynx went extinct in Belgium. But there were sightings of this big fuzzy cat in the last years but nobody could take a picture of this illusive feline. But this has recently changed! A volunteer of a local nature organization managed to get a picture of the ‘ghost of the forest’. That's how the lynx is known by the local

population.

Swiss, German, and French experts have looked at the photo and verified its authenticity. This lynx is fully wild, in good health, and not a part of a repopulation project that are currently going on, since those wear little transmitters.

Zootopia land in Disneyland Shanghai

4 years after its release, the Zootopia fandom is still going strong! The many groups on social media and various art archieves are still active, and artwork is flying around, and rumours about Zootopia 2 are numerous and making the fandom buzz with excitement and Disneyland Shanghai has begun with the construction of Zootopia land. Not much is known about it yet besides artwork released earlier this month at D23. But I am excited!

Nations of the world

On a regular basis I see Yakko’s Nations of the Word from Animaniacs being parodied, and Aitrus Otter has done one about furries of the world.

I could NEVER talk that fast. But then again, squeaking otters are much faster talkers than meerkats!

Animaniacs 2020

Speaking of the Animaniacs. Although some of the many many references are becoming a bit dated, the humor itself is timeless, such as lovely rehashes by Slappy the Squirrel, or the next plan to take over the world of Pinky and the Brain.

I was a bit skeptic when I heard they were going to reboot it especially when I heard Minerva Mink did not make it into the new version, however now that they released a sneak peak showing they have the old crew back together, I am truly hyped. I just wonder though, will they be able to pull the same tricks they’ve done in the past with their many innuendo’s and adult jokes. Then again, its Hulu, not cable TV.

Pilgrim: Begone, pests! And give me the bird!

Yakko: We'd love to, really, but the Fox censors won't allow it.

Animaniacs will premiere on Hulu on November 20th.

Soft Fuzzy Man

Animation is difficult. Even more-so is really fluent dynamic animation. The YouTube channel Aimkid seems to have nailed it. A lovely balance between simple designs and really fluid animation. This month Aimkid released a fan animation for the song Soft Fuzzy Man by Lemon Demon. Its a catchy tune, the animation really matches, and I can’t stop watching the clip!

Link CDi remastered

King of Hyrule: My Boy, this piece is what all true warriors strive for!

Link: I just wonder what Gannon is up to.

Oh boy, this animation from the CDi game of Zelda will never stop hunting me. Known for its..."quality"... it has been the subject of ridicule ever since it was released on the ill-fated Philips CD-i player. But now a group of animators came together and decided to redo the animations in their style. And it really is a fun watch! It made me

giggle more then I care to admit....my boy.

Bluth studios

Speaking of returns. One of the icons of animation, Don Bloth, is returning!

While undoubtedly leaving staple on animation history with household names such as Fievel, Anastasia, Titan A.E., or Dragons Lair, he never got really lucky when it comes down to studios. Even when he finally was about to catch a break, things did go south. But, even though he is now 83 years old, he announced he is going to take another shot with Studio Bluth. One of their first projects will be Bluth fables. I wish him the best of luck, since I adore his work, his lifework is unmatched AND it is classical 2D animation!

If you want to have a little idea what it’s like behind the scenes of Studio Bluth? Lavalle Lee has a series of YouTube stream where he shows techniques and shares anecdotes about his experience with Don Bluth.

Ash Coyote Interview

[Interview w/ Ash Coyote not Transcribed]

Outro

Thank you so much for sticking with us till the end. Which brings me to these special people, supporters of this channel: Ishnula , Els Deckers, Taross, Kitako, Falconeo, Hanzana, Cosmik with a K, and Score Chaser, we will return on October 31st. And until then: Stay awesome, and all the hugs!