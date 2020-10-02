Newsbytes archive for September 2020

Posted by Anon on Fri 2 Oct 2020 - 09:56

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, BlindWolf8, dronon, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

2cross2affliction: The Biden/Harris American presidential campaign is giving out yard signs ... in Animal Crossing. Creative way to reach voters, or "Pokémon GO to the Polls" 2.0?

GreenReaper: While furries go crazy over feral, mainstream daily news podcast The Topical talks up the latest advances in captive big cat reproduction.

Rakuen Growlithe: Sick penguin in an Australian zoo is spending his quarantine watching Pingu and penguin documentaries.

BlindWolf8: Drive safe, or you could end up in Cheetah Jail with no Cheetah Dollars for your Cheetah Bail.

GreenReaper: India's ceremonial elephants: fêted like gods, treated like slaves.

BlindWolf8: Phoenix New Times: Joe Arpaio is on Cameo and wishing furries well.

GreenReaper: "Treat a fursuiter as a person, not an object" - the Daily Dot dives in at the deep end and ends up surfacing on Tumblr before digging up a softsuiter roundtable video from Chief Kacey.

2cross2affliction: Fox vs. Lion: If you're into B-movie animal on the attack movies, Rogue might be worth checking out. (And while we're here Rogue (2007) is worth checking out for fans of the genre, featuring a crocodile rather than a lioness.)

dronon: At long last, the trailer for Wolfwalkers!

dronon: The finalists of the 2020 Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards.

GreenReaper: Lockdown leads to puppy boom, with advertised prices more than doubling in the UK - but one rescue charity warns of "dogfishing", and fears a crisis is coming, with many dogs already looking for adoption.

GreenReaper: "There's no escape" from 25-foot flames - otters, marsh deer and jaguars suffer in Brazil's Pantanal wetlands.

GreenReaper: Death stranding down under: hope remains for rescue as pilot whales fail to live up to their name.

GreenReaper: Speaking of whales... think you can hold your breath? How about for over three and a half hours?

GreenReaper: Tanzanian rat awarded gold medal by charity for helping to clear landmines humans left in Cambodia.

GreenReaper: Wales' winter weather is so wet, warm and variable that tortoises can't hibernate safely at home - and travel restrictions have led to fears that owners can't get them to a dedicated facility.

GreenReaper: As winter approaches in the Northern Hemisphere, could our best hope for a cure be found with the aid of ferrets?

dronon: New Transformers: Beast Wars action figures.