Newsbytes archive for June 2025

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, InkyCrow, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.

Rakuen Growlithe: Cockatoos in Sydney have started drinking from public water fountains.

2cross2affliction: Blink and you'll miss it, but the newest season of Fortnite's "cinematic trailer" features a pet for the first time since Chapter 2, and it gets an anthro upgrade. (It's also complete gibberish if you're not a player!)

Sonious: At around 10PM EDT, VRChat experienced severe technical issues causing Furality to release a statement that they will be moving the remaining programing programming forward when services are restored.

2cross2affliction: After Elio, Pixar's next original movie will be 2027's Gatto, about a black cat in Venice, directed by Luca's Enrico Casarosa. It was probably developed long before Flow's independent success story last year, but comparisons are inevitable. They seem to be going for the trendy "painted CGI" look.

2cross2affliction: (Minor correction: Forgot about Pixar's Hoppers, coming out next year, which is actually the next original Pixar movie after Elio.)

2cross2affliction: Academy Award-nominated filmmaker Celine Song (Past Lives, Materialists) picks her favorite movie of all time for The New Yorker. And it's a really good pick.

InkyCrow: The Criterion Collection announces both Isle of Dogs and Flow for blu-ray/4K release (with a number of bonus materials) for a late September release.

dronon: Shakespeare, but furry! (tip: Dralen and Tempe O'Kun)

dronon: Adam Savage unboxes his fursuit lion head from The Forgotten Imp.

dronon: FurAffinity removes gender from its browsing search menu, making them into keywords instead. [Update: It may be rolled back.]

2cross2affliction: Liar's Bar will finally be adding its version of Poker on June 26 ... as well as a strip pole?!?

2cross2affliction: The newest episode of Death Battle features Wile E. Coyote vs. Tom Cat.

dronon: Actor Graham Greene in... a very unexpected short video. (tip: Dralen)

Rakuen Growlithe: Mikayla Raines was the founder of the SaveAFox animal rescue but recently took her own life due to online harassment and bullying.

Rakuen Growlithe: Killer whales (orcas) have been observed using kelp to massage each other. This is an example of both tool use and culture among marine mammals.

2cross2affliction: The latest Helluva Boss short is available on YouTube now; it's Loona-centric! And, in case you missed it, while shorts will be YouTube first, future episodes will come out first on Amazon Prime, YouTube second.