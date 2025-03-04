Newsbytes archive for February 2025

Posted by Anon on Tue 4 Mar 2025 - 07:53

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, and Rakuen Growlithe.

Rakuen Growlithe: The ALAA is looking for a new person to take over their website maintenance and ensure the continuation of the Ursa Major Awards.

dronon: The 2024 Wildlife Photographer of the Year images, and the People's Choice Award.

dronon: Belfort & Lupin looks cute, I hope we get an English version!

2cross2affliction: Flow will be become the sixth current (and seventh overall) fully animated movie in the Criterion Collection later this year. The Criterion Collection is a prestigious producer of physical media for rare and worthy titles with a small (but growing) selection of animated titles.

dronon: Starting on Wed. Feb. 26, 2025, Amazon is removing the ability for Kindle users to download and back-up purchased ebooks to their computer.

earthfurst: Baby male seal found on February 16 in downtown New Haven, Connecticut. Rescued by Mystic Aquarium (with police assistance), judged as thin, dehydrated and lethargic, the seal is receiving treatment and fluid therapy. The aquarium hopes to return it to the ocean in the months ahead.

dronon: The mascots for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games have been announced.

dronon: Samurai Pizza Cats are coming back, sort of.