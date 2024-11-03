Newsbytes archive for October 2024

Posted by Anon on Sun 3 Nov 2024 - 13:21

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.

Rakuen Growlithe: Lord Firebrand (AKA Yogi), the horse who led the funeral procession of Queen Elizabeth II, was awarded the PDSA Order of Merit for "a ten-year career of distinguished service as a Military Working Horse."

GreenReaper: Fly brain mapping gives insight into "the mechanism of thought".

2cross2affliction: The Michigan contest to design a new "I voted" sticker has resulted in Jane Hynous's werewolf design becoming one of the official winners, which will be available to voters this November.

2cross2affliction: Fat Bear Week, the contest to vote for the fattest bear in Alaska's Katmai National Park, has taken a shocking turn when a non-contestant bear attacked and killed a contestant.

2cross2affliction: This is rumor control: The Muppets' studio lot has not been sold to the Church of Scientology, and they didn't even have to put on a telethon to save it this time.

GreenReaper: From the Ursa Major Awards website: The A.L.A.A. is seeking someone to take over responsibility for website maintenance and social media. Please email expressions of interest!

dronon: For those that missed it, NordicFuzzCon had an opera.

GreenReaper: Furs wed at PAX Aus in front of a Cult of the Lamb congregation.

earthfurst: Sing: Thriller, an 11-minute animated short, was added to Netflix on October 16 in time for Halloween season. It is an addition to the Sing movie series by Universal Pictures and Illumination Entertainment.

earthfurst: October 22nd FurAffinity blog post announced: 1) Upload Policy update (NO minors in Mature or Adult-rated content), 2) FA "is not being cleansed for sale", and 3) new feature of Disable Access To Minors (block logged-in users under 18 from looking at your userpage etc).