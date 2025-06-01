Newsbytes archive for May 2025

Posted by Anon on Sun 1 Jun 2025 - 13:29

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, InkyCrow, and Rakuen Growlithe.

dronon: "Use of this dragon cartoon logo is not only distracting, it is juvenile and impertinent."

dronon: A video essay by Cindershadow that I found really heart-warming, that (despite the title) doesn't focus on straight vs gay in the fandom, and that what makes the fandom great is empowering fun and creating a welcoming environment.

InkyCrow: Watch out! Mating Season is almost upon us! (In 2026 actually)

2cross2affliction: Just in time for Mother's Day, Disney Shanghai gives us a face reveal for Nick Wilde's mom in the form of a plush toy. (Only available in China, where Zootopia is still very popular.)

dronon: The Furry Film Burrow (formerly Culturally F'd) has annouced the winners of the 2024 Cóyotl Awards!

2cross2affliction: Morris the celebrity alligator, who appeared in movies like Happy Gilmore before retiring after trashing the set of the sitcom Coach (understandable), has passed away. He was at least 80, and possibly over 100.

2cross2affliction: DreamWorks Animation has released character posters for The Bad Guys 2, including new "Bad Girls" Pigtail the pig, Doom the crow and Kitty the snow leopard, along with returning favorites like Diane Foxington.

Rakuen Growlithe: "University of Oxford scientists, working with a local team in the Budongo Forest, filmed and recorded incidents of the animals using plants for first aid, both on themselves and occasionally on each other."

2cross2affliction: And here's The Bad Guys 2's second trailer.

dronon: Teaser trailer for Zootopia 2!

earthfurst: May 20 is World Bee Day. A "celebration of bees and beekeepers. ... think more broadly about bees, in particular in the context of ensuring the conditions for their survival, and thus for the survival of the human race".

dronon: The sequel to the Indigo Park game is still in the works, with the devs releasing a little teaser (or two) lately.