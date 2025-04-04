Newsbytes archive for March 2025

Posted by Anon on Fri 4 Apr 2025 - 11:54

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, and Rakuen Growlithe.

2cross2affliction: Will The Wild Robot take the Oscar for Best Animated Feature, or will Flow upset? We don't know! But we do know where The Boy and the Heron fits in the updated winners ranking!

earthfurst: A female opossum in Nebraska ate most of a chocolate cake that the Doggett family had left on their back porch. Nebraska Wildlife Rehab treated her for cocoa poisoning (and lead toxicity), and is selling "cake bandit" fundraising shirts. The Doggetts have named her Blossom the Opossum.

earthfurst: Cake bandit Blossom the Opossum gets online love: e.g. "I relate to this opossum on a spiritual level". Remember, websites can get details wrong due to budget, etc. - some sites abridge the story as eating the entire cake, while reported as "mostly" eaten on sites like The Independent and People.

dronon: Stan Gerdes (R-Smithville), has introduced an insulting bill in Texas. (Click on the PDF symbol.) [Updated later with a longer article.]

earthfurst: March 14, 2025 is the last day on Netflix Canada that you can watch The Nut Job and The Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature. They seem to be gone from the U.S. Netflix site, though might potentially be available in other countries.

2cross2affliction: In a rather confusing move, Warner Bros' Max streaming service has removed all its original Looney Tunes theatrical shorts, for the stated reason they aren't "family" entertainment. Meanwhile, The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie is hitting theaters, and is worth seeing, with or without a "family" audience.

Rakuen Growlithe: Mexico City bans violent bullfighting in a 61-1 vote.

dronon: The anime trailer for With You, Our Love Will Make It Through. [tip: Tempe O'Kun]

2cross2affliction: In a reversal of "So long and thanks for all the fish", a pod of dolphins greet the pair of astronauts stranded for 9 months on the International Space Station after they finally return to Earth. [Link replaced due to the original link being paywalled.]

2cross2affliction: Some good news in Looney Tunes land, or has Wile E. just not looked down yet? The rights to show the shelved Coyote vs. Acme might be sold to The Day the Earth Blew Up distributor Ketchup Entertainment, allowing the movie to finally come to theaters.