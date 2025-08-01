Newsbytes archive for July 2025

Posted by Anon on Fri 1 Aug 2025 - 06:50

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, InkyCrow, and Rakuen Growlithe.

InkyCrow: Chuck E. Cheese opens spin-off locations aimed at adults.

2cross2affliction: The first card of the Bloomburrow expansion of the popular TCG Magic: The Gathering has been banned from Standard play. Heartfire Hero, a 1/1 red Mouse Creature card, is still available to play in formats like Commander, however.

dronon: Early fandom artist Brian O'Connell may have passed away, though this has not been independently confirmed.

dronon: Due to rising costs, the SoFurry story archive will be going offline soon, intending to return once they find better hosting options.

dronon: The Nacelle Company is rebooting C.O.W.-Boys of Moo Mesa and Biker Mice from Mars.

dronon: Donations have crashed a website for a real-life horse who lost 113 races, and inspired a horse-girl character in the gacha game Umamusume: Pretty Derby.

2cross2affliction: Pixar gets deeper into its recent "furry transformation" obsession. The trailer for Hoppers, Pixar's spring 2026 movie, has been released.

Rakuen Growlithe: Spottacus, the furry scientist who developed the method to measure the heartbeat using green LEDs (now used by almost all smartwatches and fitness trackers) and who, in 2018, owned the most expensive fursuit ($17,500) has reportedly passed away. [Update: Flayrah obit.]

2cross2affliction: Though it feels like one of those terrible "what if x did y?" AI clickbait prompts, Aardman Animation is making a stop-motion Pokémon series, The Misadventures of Sirfetch'd and Pichu.

dronon: The closing ceremony animation for UTFG 2025 (Unfurgettable Taiwan Furry Gathering).

dronon: Here's the latest Zootopia 2 trailer!

2cross2affliction: Darnit, dronon, I was gonna post "Here's the just released trailer for that furry movie we all can't wait to see!" and then link to the also just released Goat trailer as a joke, but never mind.

dronon: Here's the released trailer for that furry movie we all can't wait to see!