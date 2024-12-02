Newsbytes archive for November 2024
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, GreenReaper, Rakuen Growlithe, and Sonious.
Rakuen Growlithe: New York's Department of Environmental Conservation killed famous seven-year-old pet squirrel, days after confiscating it.
earthfurst: The first Zootopia comic book series is expected in shops starting January 8, published by Dynamite. Number one is the November catalog of Diamond Comic Distributors, with a catalog order deadline of November 18. Dynamite's other Disney comics include DuckTales, Justice Ducks, etc.
GreenReaper: Badger set under road costs Lincolnshire council £ 100,000.
2cross2affliction: If you're still on the fence this US election day, if it helps you decide, presidential candidate Kamala Harris's furry assigned "fursona" is a hyena, while Donald Trump still doesn't seem to have one.
Sonious: Nomad Complex announces it will no longer vend at MFF due to their history of adversity trying to engage in legal cross-border commerce, and not wanting to risk their ability to enter the US under the incoming Trump administration just to run a booth.
GreenReaper: Mixed reviews for second Paddington film sequel.
earthfurst: Beastars' final season (part 1) is available via Netflix starting on December 5. (Trailer)
2cross2affliction: An over-30,000-year-old mummified cub of Homotherium, a genus of saber-toothed cats, has been found in Russia. Turns out they had brown fur.
dronon: An article about Richard Scarry and the Busytown books.
earthfurst: Operation Bear Claw: four Los Angeles County residents are facing insurance fraud charges for allegedly using a person in a bear costume to fake damage on three vehicles. The investigation studied a video that had been submitted by the suspects, and determined it was a person in a bear costume.
dronon: Funny-animal fictions: Comics fandom and the late introduction of Furry.
2cross2affliction: Only 80s orca kids will remember: wearing dead salmon as hats is becoming trendy in orca populations again, after almost four decades.
Nice to know even orcas do reboots. They're just playing Salmon Fez.
