Newsbytes archive for April 2025
Contributors this month include dronon, earthfurst, and Rakuen Growlithe.
Rakuen Growlithe: "Ronin, an African giant pouched rat, has uncovered 109 landmines and 15 items of unexploded ordnance since 2021, charity Apopo, which trains the animals, said in a statement."
dronon: A company has tweaked 14 gray wolf genes and is pretending they've brought dire wolves back from extinction.
dronon: Don't forget you have until April 19th to vote in the 2024 Ursa Major Awards!
dronon: For those looking to expand their academic CV, the Furry Studies 2025 conference has put out a call for papers.
dronon: Japan, keeping it weird! The trailer for CHaO.
dronon: Netflix is rescuing Fixed from its abandonment by Warner Bros.
earthfurst: FurAffinity has been down for most of the last 22 hours and they're working to get the site online. Server maintenance started at 2:30 pm EST, but it went back offline because the team noticed "some images not loading properly and some users not being able to upload".
Comments
Post new comment