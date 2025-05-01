Newsbytes archive for April 2025

Posted by Anon on Thu 1 May 2025 - 00:27

Contributors this month include dronon, earthfurst, and Rakuen Growlithe.

Rakuen Growlithe: "Ronin, an African giant pouched rat, has uncovered 109 landmines and 15 items of unexploded ordnance since 2021, charity Apopo, which trains the animals, said in a statement."

dronon: A company has tweaked 14 gray wolf genes and is pretending they've brought dire wolves back from extinction.

dronon: Don't forget you have until April 19th to vote in the 2024 Ursa Major Awards!

dronon: For those looking to expand their academic CV, the Furry Studies 2025 conference has put out a call for papers.

dronon: Japan, keeping it weird! The trailer for CHaO.

dronon: Netflix is rescuing Fixed from its abandonment by Warner Bros.

earthfurst: FurAffinity has been down for most of the last 22 hours and they're working to get the site online. Server maintenance started at 2:30 pm EST, but it went back offline because the team noticed "some images not loading properly and some users not being able to upload".