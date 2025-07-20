Dr. David "Spottacus" Benaron - furry known for work foundational to smartwatch heartrate monitors - passes away

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

News of the passing of Doctor David “Spottacus” Benaron on Friday Friday July 18th, 2025 was shared and confirmed on Saturday. This doctor with a cheetah fursona was well known in the fandom for their work that enabled the capacity of smart watches to monitor heart rates. PC Mag’s Will Greenwald did a piece on the doctor on his technical and furry lives in 2022. This article had become highly shared as a focal point of people holding successful careers within furry fandom spaces.

The spotted doctor did not shy away from his hobby and the influences it had in his career successes. He gave a presentation at Berkeley called Furries, Neurodivergence and STEM: Finding Your Path From Zero to One to One Billion, which can be viewed on YouTube.

He was a prolific fursuiter that had multiple suits to his name. Other characters played by the doctor included a California sabretooth by the name of Toofs, and lion named Dandy, an Ocelot named Ozzie. More information and photos of these can be found on his WikiFur page.