Remembering Carole Curtis (1954-2025)

Carole Curtis, co-founder of furry publishing house Shanda Fantasy Arts and writer of the comic series Katmandu, has passed away at the age of 71.

Carole was a prominent figure in the furry fandom since the 1990s, when she and her husband James Michael 'Mike' Curtis - an accomplished comic writer and artist in his own right – released the slice-of-life comic Shanda the Panda in 1992. Shanda would provide the namesake for the publishing company Shanda Fantasy Arts (initially an imprint of Vision Comics), which they founded in 1996 after Shanda the Panda and various other furry comics were dropped by Antarctic Press. SFA would go on to publish a number of prominent furry comics and anthologies, including Steve Gallacci's Albedo Anthropomorphics, Shawntae Howard's Extinctioners, the late Mary Hanson-Roberts' Here Comes a Candle, and many more over its 22 years of operation.

Carole was heavily involved in editing Shanda the Panda and other comics, including directly overseeing the anthologies New Horizons and Women in Fur. Her most notable work, however, was writing the fantasy comic series Katmandu. The series initially followed felines Leahtrah and Thorin, who were forced to cooperate for survival – ultimately falling in love – against a backdrop of war between their species. In time, Leahtrah and Thorin's tale became a framing device for the adventures of Leahtrah's ancestor Liska, who over her lifetime went from a lowly slave to a respected warrior and chieftain, facing hostile wildlife, opposing tribes, and the cruelties of fate in the process.

Over its run, Katmandu saw a number of contributing artists, including Terrie Smith, Shawntae Howard, Michele Light, Dr. Comet, Lisa Jennings, Ursula Husted, Dustmeat, and Ashryn. It drew heavy inspiration from Native American history and culture, most notably the Crow tale of Bíawacheeitchish (the 'Woman Chief'). It also provided an early example of queer representation in the fandom, with Liska being openly bisexual and her eventual seneschal being a two-spirit individual accepted into the tribe. The main comic ran from 1996 until 2010, with a final epilogue published in the final issue of Shanda the Panda in 2018. This not only marked the conclusion of the two long-running comics, but was also the final publication by SFA before its closure.

Outside of the furry fandom, Carole was heavily involved in the Society for Creative Anachronism, with a particular passion for period clothing. She also pursued a number of hobbyist crafts, and was known to lend her experience to critiquing the works of various creatives in her own time. After SFA's closure, she would continue to support Mike in his work as writer of the long-running comic strip Dick Tracy, which he continues to this day.

Carole reduced her public appearances in the mid-2010s, due in no small part to her ongoing battle with cancer. She and Mike did, however, attend Mephit Fur Meet in 2017 as guests of honour for the second time, having been initial guests of honour at the Meet's very first iteration in 1997. Carole passed away peacefully on Tuesday the 19th of August, survived by her husband Mike, her son Justin and her daughter-in-law Julia, along with several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. She leaves behind a tremendous legacy, both within the furry fandom and without.







