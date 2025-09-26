Anubis Lives: Reviews of Axcend and Zein The Last Pharaoh

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 4 ( 1 vote)

There are few third-party publishers that don’t delve into cultural myth, since it’s pre-set lore that most readers are familiar with. It’s a public domain treasure trove; part of why it puzzles me that there’s such a movement to shove more properties into the status. A huge draw within, particularly concerning the community of fur, is certainly the Egyptian Death God, Anubis. Here are two distinct takes on the god from the world of comics.

Axcend #5

The entity makes a bow here, in Shane Davis’ VR video-gaming saga which was originally supposed to be two parts. You can see how that’s expanded. Anubis is simply occupying the German-borne designation of “Dog/God” here, as well as The White House, with the amusing visage of an ethereal game show host. He pulls an “X: The Anime” scenario on the series’ three players. They’re to fight each other to the death for a decision on the planet’s future. If they refuse, “Dog/God” will simply launch every existing warhead on the planet, regardless of operational status.

As expected, this is about the players themselves, and they deliver as interesting personalities, harkening back to minimalist plays such as “No Exit” or “Topdog/Underdog”. They’re not “gods on earth” with all the answers. They are subject to the life hang-ups we all face, so it’s fully relatable. Fortunately, they’re also not extreme personality types like you’d see in “The Boys”, nor mere avatar wielders like in James Cameron’s “Avatar” franchise, which gives the planet hope. As published at Image Comics, the ongoing series run deserves your attention if this issue succeeds in drawing you.

Zein: The Last Pharaoh #3

As produced in the part of the world from where the Pharaohs ruled, this issue regarding “The Rise Of Anubis” is taken from the series published at AK Comics, which has operated out of Egypt since 2002. Written by Marwan El-Nashar, with art by Jeremy Raapack, the saga follows a prince born in 14,000 BC, but later placed in “preservative capsules” with his twelve siblings.

They awaken in our time, but Zein came out the least scarred by the preservation experience, while the other twelve dispersed in disillusionment, wandering the world as personified disaster waiting to happen. Zein, a natural protector, has access to allies such as scientist Talia, zealot Rakah, and veritable ninja Aya, as well as a secret base with a computer and vehicles which would ignite Batman’s envy. He turns out to need everything he can get when the true Anubis arrives in Origin City, weighs the human hearts there, and finds them— lacking. You know what that means.

You can see here how it doesn’t help that Anubis has a grudge against Zein’s dad. You can take up with the exploits of the Heroes Of The Middle East with some rifling through the bargain boxes at your local comics dealers or hitting up the source via email (info@akcomics.com) or the adjoining website. It’s said that they love mail.