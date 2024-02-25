Mark "Sy Sable" Merlino - founding furry who paved the way for furry conventions and original species - passes away

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

One of furry fandom’s original founding members passed away from liver cancer on February 20, 2024. Mark Merlino, along his mate Rod O’Reilly, and the late Fred Patten, had been the founders of the first anime club in the United States in the late 1970s. This interest and fandom evolved into focus on the anthropomorphic characters which became large enough to grow outside into a tandem fandom known as furry.

This would culminate in the founding of the first convention exclusively made for furry fans in Los Angeles called Confurence which saw growth in attendance yearly until Mark left the board at the end of 1998. Other conventions would grow to replace the founding convention that closed its doors in 2003. Califur was its direct successor that started in 2004 until its closure in 2017.

Merlino’s legacy has been well documented, including in Ash Coyote’s documentary The Fandom, Joe Strike’s Furry Nation.

The fandom has been mourning and memorializing his passing with articles of his legacy, and fan art featuring his original species, the Skiltaire. Ren Tradewind has come forward with the suggestion making his birthday of May 12th a sort of Fandom Foundation holiday.

Skiltaire - A vintage original species

Mark would develop a weasel-like alien species that would become the first custom species developed from someone in the furry fandom.

As the furry fandom has been going strong for decades, many original species have been brought forth. From the techy visors of the protogen, to the quirky and bubbly Dutch Angel Dragons, the wedge headed sergal, or the crux with their stylings that would make Tim Burton blush. For the early fandom, the mascot of fandom creativity was the Skiltaire species.

The iconic species could even be seen embroidered on a sign on Mark’s property called the Prancing Skiltaire, where some of the first small furry meets were hosted. Information for the species could also be found on some early web 1.0 pages such as World of Skitaire. They were also featured in some science fiction tabletop RPGs such as Other Suns.

Merlino’s own skitare fursona, Sy, started off as a character in a fiction he had created prior to incorporating it as his own representation. Scar the Fur made a video on the history of the species you can watch that goes over the details of their origins.