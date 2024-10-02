Newsbytes archive for September 2024
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, Acton, dronon, GreenReaper, and Rakuen Growlithe.
GreenReaper: Ever get the feeling you're barely able to fit in? [tip: @ElyTheRat]
dronon: Police sketch artist.
dronon: The trailer for Flow.
dronon: The third trailer for The Wild Robot.
Rakuen Growlithe: "The mental territory we can claim to be 'uniquely human' is shrinking at an alarming rate."
2cross2affliction: This is rumor control: John Leguizamo, in character as Sid the sloth, said there will be a sixth Ice Age movie while being a guest on NPR's comedic news panel show Wait Wait, Don't Tell Me, but there is no further confirmation, and seems like a joke in context.
2cross2affliction: "What if we sewed the dog's head onto the man's body?" From the kid's graphic novel by Dav Pilkey, DreamWorks presents Dog Man.
2cross2affliction: September 17 is National Fox Day!
GreenReaper: The BBC covers the return of Tamagotchi to the UK.
GreenReaper: This time we see our feathered friends captured on camera as the results of the Bird Photographer of the Year are announced.
Rakuen Growlithe: Against the protests of over 300 environmental and animal protection organisations, the EU is planning to reduce protections for wolves.
Acton: "I actually like the Furry community": Furries rejoice, as one of X-Men's most iconic heroes is a big fan.
