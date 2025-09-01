Newsbytes archive for August 2025

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Contributor this month... is dronon. What happen? August have much stuff in real life. Many visit from old friends!

dronon: Just heard that Tugrik has passed away... he hosted one of the earliest furmeets I attended... Rest in Peace, you. :-( [update: obituary]

dronon: Miss Blacksad? It's coming back (sort of) with Weekly. Not drawn by the same artist, but written by the same author! [tip: Lucienne]

dronon: Miss Bryan Talbot's Grandville? There's a prequel on its way! The Casebook of Stamford Hawksmoor. [update: an interview with the artist.]

dronon: "Fine, if you won't develop a new Star Fox game, we'll make one ourselves."