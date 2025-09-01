Newsbytes archive for August 2025
Posted by dronon on Mon 1 Sep 2025 - 15:51
Contributor this month... is dronon. What happen? August have much stuff in real life. Many visit from old friends!
dronon: Just heard that Tugrik has passed away... he hosted one of the earliest furmeets I attended... Rest in Peace, you. :-( [update: obituary]
dronon: Miss Blacksad? It's coming back (sort of) with Weekly. Not drawn by the same artist, but written by the same author! [tip: Lucienne]
dronon: Miss Bryan Talbot's Grandville? There's a prequel on its way! The Casebook of Stamford Hawksmoor. [update: an interview with the artist.]
dronon: "Fine, if you won't develop a new Star Fox game, we'll make one ourselves."
Lol. Well I put up a full article in August.
