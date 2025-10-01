Creative Commons license icon

Newsbytes archive for September 2025

Posted by Anon on Tue 30 Sep 2025 - 21:14
Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, earthfurst, and Rakuen Growlithe.

earthfurst: FurAffinity's website has "scheduled downtime planned for Friday" September 5 at 1 pm Eastern, for a hardware upgrade within a "three hour window". If the FA "outage time goes over that estimate, we will ... inform you on our various socials and our official discord!"

2cross2affliction: Amazon Prime releases a trailer for Helluva Boss. After a certain point, it's mostly stuff we've already seen, but there's some new stuff, too.

Rakuen Growlithe: Box-loving kitty, Maru, who in 2010 won a vote for the Internet's most popular cat and, in 2017, won a Guinness World Record for YouTube's most-watched animal, passed away on 6 September 2026, aged 18.

2cross2affliction: "Notices bulge. OwO. What's this?" A bullet casing found in connection with the Charlie Kirk shooting was engraved with a meme making fun of furries.

2cross2affliction: Mega Evolutions for Raichu and the Kalos starters in the upcoming Pokémon Legends: Z-A game have been revealed. (Delphox goes full witch-and-broomsticks, as many suspected.)

earthfurst: A live-action My Little Pony feature movie is in the works from Amazon MGM (Amazon Studios merged with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer's parent company) and Hasbro. This will be the first live-action project of the MLP franchise.

2cross2affliction: The Old One: A fossil crocodilian from the Cretaceous period has been given the scientific name Paarthurnax holliensis, after Paarthurnax, the player's dragon ally in The Elder Scrolls: Skyrim.

2cross2affliction: One final trailer for Zootopia 2, plus a new poster.

shawarmaspot (visitor) — Wed 1 Oct 2025 - 10:35
#1
Average: 4 (1 vote)

Just realized that Rakuen's byte informing us of Maru's passing erroneously states he passed away in 2026

