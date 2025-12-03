Newsbytes archive for November 2025

Posted by Anon on Tue 2 Dec 2025 - 20:13

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, dronon, earthfurst, EberraWolf, and Rakuen Growlithe.

earthfurst: Zootopia comix news: Dynamite published Zootopia #1-6 in 2025. Collections to be published. Publisher's website claims hardcover will be available 2025Nov, but Lunar site says will be in shops Jan 21 (FOC Dec15). (note: Comix distro biz in chaos)

earthfurst: Zootopia comix news #2: (Dynamite published Zootopia #1-6) In addition to a hardcover, Lunar Distribution says a Trade Paperback collection should be in shops Jan 21, with final order cutoff (FOC) of Dec 15. The TPB not at publisher's site.

2cross2affliction: The Nut Job 3, coming soon!

earthfurst: Steam videogame distro has Steam Animal Fest, a discount event until Monday Nov17 (last day). PCguide says 2283 products are discounted, while SteamDB says "5,321 products" are discounted. Games include Tunic, Night in the Woods, cat games, etc.

earthfurst: Steam videogame distro released a vid trailer for their Steam Animal Fest discount event with clips from: Bluey: the Videogame, Bunhouse, Calico, Goat Simulator 3, Little Kitty, Big City, Night in the Woods, Pekoe, Planet Zoo, Wanted Raccoon, etc.

Rakuen Growlithe: Some attendees at GoldenHorn furry convention in Slovenia were injured when unknown people attacked the convention over two nights. At least one person was arrested.

Rakuen Growlithe: German made-for-TV film Hinter der Maske is a romance film with furry characters.

Rakuen Growlithe: New public sculpture of mythical Czech horse Šemík getting intimate with a mare stirs some controversy in Prague.

EberraWolf: FurAffinity discloses a short-lived exploit that occurred two days ago. It is unclear whether the vulnerability was used maliciously.

earthfurst: Vids of sea wolves in Heiltsuk territory (BC, Canada) doing possibly "first known potential tool use in wild wolves": retrieving buoys, & pulling attached line to retrieve crab trap, to eat bait in traps. BTW, Netflix has seawolves documentary series.

2cross2affliction: New trailer for Pixar's upcoming beaver movie, Hoppers, which currently looks like a comedy mashup of Avatar and, uh, Arthur Machen's The Terror.

EberraWolf: Furrydelphia will abandon their Twitter/X account, citing how the site "no longer aligns with their values", months after the Grok "MechaHitler" fiasco.

dronon: Game trailer: Zoopunk.

2cross2affliction: Sony Animation's GOAT releases a new trailer, showing off some backstory and supporting characters.

2cross2affliction: Wolfwalkers will get a limited American re-release this December as part of a slate of "Lost Films of COVID".

2cross2affliction: The biggest animated box office earner of all time (and featurer of a few furry elements), Ne Zha 2 was not submitted for consideration for the Best Animated Feature Oscar, and nobody's really sure why.

dronon: Armor for mice.

dronon: Elyon Badger running for Congress in Michigan.