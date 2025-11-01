Newsbytes archive for October 2025

Posted by Anon on Sat 1 Nov 2025 - 09:20

Contributors this month include 2cross2affliction, AGUArius (hello new contributor!), dronon, earthfurst, and Rakuen Growlithe.

dronon: The first three Animorph books will be republished in May 2026, with new cover art!

Rakuen Growlithe: Praise for Indy, the star of the dog-led horror film Good Boy, as well as a brief history of dog stars, positive reinforcement, and whether dogs should get Oscars.

dronon: Went looking for furry French comics and found some contenders! Fang (Kelly & Henrichon), and Jungle Book (Quenton); less sure about Garval (Mayu), Metamorphes (Aucomte & Gay), and Ninn (Darlot & Pilet).

2cross2affliction: Collectable card game Magic: The Gathering's March 2026 expansion will be a "Universes Beyond" set featuring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with a few advance cards revealed.

AGUArius: BASTTIE, a new kemono/furry-themed Kpop group, has released their first single, "First Step".

dronon: From Chile, a trailer for Brave Cat.

earthfurst: The 2023 animated movie Migration was added on October 20 to Netflix Canada. FlixPatrol seems to show the movie is also available via Netflix in Egypt and Latvia. It's no longer on Netflix USA (they added it in 2024, but their deal with Universal was only for 10 months). It may also be available on Netflix in Brazil and Lithuania (just no longer listed in Netflix's Top 10 in those countries).