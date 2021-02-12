'Redwall' adaptations coming to Netflix

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3 ( 2 votes)

Rights to Brian Jacques' Redwall series of novels have been purchased for adaptation by Netflix; there are plans to create a feature movie from the first, Redwall, as well as an "event series" based on the character of Martin the Warrior. The movie is being written by Patrick McHale.

The series spans 22 books (with a few picture books thrown in for the Dibbuns); if the first movie and/or series works out, Netflix has plenty of material to use. Redwall is popular among furry fans, as its entire world is filled with dressed, talking animals. The stories usually center around the titular Redwall Abbey and the adventures of its (mostly) rodent inhabitants, though the world is not limited to this one setting.

The first Redwall novel was published in 1986, with the final, The Rogue Crew, published posthumously in 2011; Jacques died in February of that year. In its own internal chronology, Redwall is not the first story; however, most of the books are standalone affairs, and though many cover earlier periods of time, every book published after 2000 is set in the "present" of the series, meaning The Rogue Crew is also the last Redwall novel chronologically, with the first being Lord Brocktree.

This is not the first adaptation of the Redwall novels in general or the novel Redwall in particular; from 1999 to 2001, an animated series from Nelvana was produced. The first season adapted Redwall, with the second adapting the third novel in the series, Mattimeo - a rare direct sequel in the series, as it features characters and storylines introduced in Redwall. The third took a different tack and adapted the sixth novel, Martin the Warrior. (The Netflix "series" adaptation has not been directly stated as adapting this novel; Martin the Warrior is an important character in the Redwall series and was the protagonist of two books.)

For an animated series (whether televisual or cinematic), Netflix is not a bad place to end up; though an animation "studio" is still in process of coalescing, Netflix has already managed one nominee for Best Animated Feature with Klaus, though it was technically only the American distributor. This year, Over the Moon, which was partially produced by Netflix Animation, is currently ranked third most likely nominee in the category according to the popular awards prediction site Gold Derby, behind only Pixar's Soul and Cartoon Saloon's Wolfwalkers.

Note: The work accompanying this story is fan-art, and has no connection to any Netflix productions; it was merely chosen because it looks nice. Please click on it to visit the original on mongoosefangs' DeviantArt gallery - or visit his Fur Affinity gallery, Briarwood, depicting individual characters!