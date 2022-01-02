Furs around the world raise $727,748.23 in 2021
Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Sun 2 Jan 2022 - 12:47
As the world started to show recovery in 2021, the giving nature of the furry fandom also has shown a rebound from the shock of 2020. This year furs raised a total of $727,748.23 for various organizations, an increase of 31.2% from the prior year's half million total.
The video breakdown of each of these events was provided by Thabo Meerkat.
A spreadsheet of the data can be viewed here.
