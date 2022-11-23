Member of Colorado Furry community injured during Club Q shooting
The Colorado Furry Community has reported that a member of the local community, Tompla, was sent to the hospital to recover from wounds during the Club Q shooting that occurred in Colorado Springs on the weekend of the 19th of November.
The Club Q shooting has made headlines as
the a latest mass shooting event in the United States and left 5 patrons of the club dead in the aftermath. Given that the attack was against an LGBTQ night club and the alleged shooter being the grandson of a Republican politician, there is suspicion of the shooter’s motivations being driven by rhetoric that is hostile against LGBTQ communities.
The investigation is ongoing.
A link to an organization to donate to help the victims was provided on the Colorado Furry Community’s statement.
Passive aggressive strikethrough edit as by the time I woke up to give this a final read over a mass shooting was reported in a Walmart in Virginia.
