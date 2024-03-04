Hopper of Hops

Creative Commons license icon

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Mon 4 Mar 2024 - 01:35Edited as of 01:45
Sometimes maybe the publisher isn’t the best at describing a work. Here’s what they have to say about the new graphic novel Spero: “Taking up a defensive home base within the city of Vurgstraad, a council of ancient sorcerers have spent the last hundred years fending themselves off from a barrage of attacks by The House of Bayek. While three generations of Bayek have tried to destroy Vurgstraad, a counter-weapon was born within the heart of the city. A weapon with the ability to recapture the hearts of those once condemned to evil. A weapon known as The Heartbreaker. Hidden deep within a mysterious crystallized universe, a secret race of caretakers have waited for this weapon to be claimed by The Chosen One. A hero said to be the sole champion capable of wielding it. The Breaker of Hearts. The Healer of Worlds.” And, by the way, a rabbit. Somehow they skipped that part. But we’ll tell you! We’ll also mention it’s written by Garrett Gunn, illustrated by Martha Webby, and available now.


image c. 2024 Source Point Press

