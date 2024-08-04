Creative Commons license icon

It All Began With A Dog

Posted by (Rod O’Riley) on Sun 4 Aug 2024 - 01:57Edited as of 02:45
Steve Lafler is a renowned underground cartoonist who has made appearances here before. Now thanks to Cat-Head Comics we have a chance to see where he started with Dog Boy: Choice Cuts & Happy Endings. From Previews: “The 328-page oversize volume collects the best of Lafler’s pioneering 1980’s alternative comics title Dog Boy, known for its undulating psychedelic twists, coupled with low-brow tropes that border on slapstick. The date is 1982, the early dawn in the alternative comics movement. Steve Lafler, bohemian cartoonist, taps into his unconscious mind and finds his inner Dog Boy: An unruly man-child equipped with a Golden Retriever head!” It’s available now in trade paperback.


image c. 2024 Cat-Head Comics

Comments

CycoMa2 — Sun 4 Aug 2024 - 15:59
#1
Your rating: None

Might give it a read

