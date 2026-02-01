Unheard Voices video highlights the lives of furries in Latin American countries
Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Sun 1 Feb 2026 - 13:40
Zyly the Fox has released a video for the edutainment YouTube channel that interviews furries from Latin American countries such as Mexico, Columbia, Venezulala, Peru, Brazil, Chile, Uraquay, and Argentina. In it it explores the similarities and differences that furry fans have when celebrating their animal characters in their respective countries.
