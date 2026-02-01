Creative Commons license icon

Unheard Voices video highlights the lives of furries in Latin American countries

Posted by (Tantroo McNally) on Sun 1 Feb 2026
Zyly the Fox has released a video for the edutainment YouTube channel that interviews furries from Latin American countries such as Mexico, Columbia, Venezulala, Peru, Brazil, Chile, Uraquay, and Argentina. In it it explores the similarities and differences that furry fans have when celebrating their animal characters in their respective countries.

About the author

Sonious (Tantroo McNally)read storiescontact (login required)

a project coordinator and Kangaroo from CheektRoowaga, NY, interested in video games, current events, politics, writing and finance

Furry since 2001.
Flayrah contributor since 2010.
Flayrah editor since 2017.
Runner of Non-Fiction furry YouTube channel "World in Rooview" started in 2017.