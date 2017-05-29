2016 Cóyotl Awards winners announced
The 2016 Cóyotl Awards have been announced at the Furlandia convention in Portland. The Cóyotl Awards, for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past calendar year, are presented by the Furry Writers' Guild, and are voted upon by the 150+ members of the FWG.
Below are listed the winners and nominees of the 2016 Cóyotl Awards.
Best Novel
Winner
• The Digital Coyote by Kris Schnee
Nominees
• Black Angel by Kyell Gold
• Dog Country by Malcolm F. Cross
• Flower’s Curse by Madison Keller
• Memoirs of a Polar Bear by Yoko Tawada
Best Novella
Winner
• The Goat by Bill Kieffer
Nominees
• Culdesac by Robert Repino
• The Time He Desires by Kyell Gold
Best Short Story
Winner
• 400 Rabbits by Alice “Huskyteer” Dryden
Nominees
• A Gentleman of Strength by Dwale
• Old-Dry-Snakeskin by Ross Whitlock
• The Torch by Chris “Sparf” Williams
Best Anthology
Winner
• Gods with Fur edited by Fred Patten
Nominees
• Claw the Way to Victory edited by AnthroAquatic
• Hot Dish #2 edited by Dark End
Congrats to Kris Schnee, Fred Patton, and Husketeer!
And me, too, of course.
It feels like a great time to be a furry!
I should also probably thank Phil Geusz for encouraging me to submit a story that I thought wasn't ready.
And thanks to Weasel for getting it out there and letting me have Veigatch as a cover artist to make my book look different than most other Furry books!
I am large grey draft horse of no pedigree whatsoever. There is no problem so large that a nice juicy red apple can't distract me from it.
http://weaselpress.storenvy.com/products/17596184-the-goat-building-the-perfect-...
