2016 Cóyotl Awards winners announced

The 2016 Cóyotl Awards have been announced at the Furlandia convention in Portland. The Cóyotl Awards, for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past calendar year, are presented by the Furry Writers' Guild, and are voted upon by the 150+ members of the FWG.

Below are listed the winners and nominees of the 2016 Cóyotl Awards.

Best Novel

Winner

• The Digital Coyote by Kris Schnee

Nominees

• Black Angel by Kyell Gold

• Dog Country by Malcolm F. Cross

• Flower’s Curse by Madison Keller

• Memoirs of a Polar Bear by Yoko Tawada

Best Novella

Winner

• The Goat by Bill Kieffer

Nominees

• Culdesac by Robert Repino

• The Time He Desires by Kyell Gold

Best Short Story

Winner

• 400 Rabbits by Alice “Huskyteer” Dryden

Nominees

• A Gentleman of Strength by Dwale

• Old-Dry-Snakeskin by Ross Whitlock

• The Torch by Chris “Sparf” Williams

Best Anthology

Winner

• Gods with Fur edited by Fred Patten

Nominees

• Claw the Way to Victory edited by AnthroAquatic

• Hot Dish #2 edited by Dark End