2016 Cóyotl Awards winners announced

Posted by (Fred Patten) on Sun 28 May 2017 - 21:11
Coyotl.jpgThe 2016 Cóyotl Awards have been announced at the Furlandia convention in Portland. The Cóyotl Awards, for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past calendar year, are presented by the Furry Writers' Guild, and are voted upon by the 150+ members of the FWG.

Below are listed the winners and nominees of the 2016 Cóyotl Awards.

Best Novel

Winner

The Digital Coyote by Kris Schnee

Nominees

Black Angel by Kyell Gold
Dog Country by Malcolm F. Cross
Flower’s Curse by Madison Keller
Memoirs of a Polar Bear by Yoko Tawada

Best Novella

Winner

The Goat by Bill Kieffer

Nominees

Culdesac by Robert Repino
The Time He Desires by Kyell Gold

Best Short Story

Winner

• 400 Rabbits by Alice “Huskyteer” Dryden

Nominees

• A Gentleman of Strength by Dwale
• Old-Dry-Snakeskin by Ross Whitlock
• The Torch by Chris “Sparf” Williams

Best Anthology

Winner

Gods with Fur edited by Fred Patten

Nominees

Claw the Way to Victory edited by AnthroAquatic
Hot Dish #2 edited by Dark End

Greyflank — Sun 28 May 2017 - 22:51
Congrats to Kris Schnee, Fred Patton, and Husketeer!
And me, too, of course.

It feels like a great time to be a furry!

I should also probably thank Phil Geusz for encouraging me to submit a story that I thought wasn't ready.

And thanks to Weasel for getting it out there and letting me have Veigatch as a cover artist to make my book look different than most other Furry books!

I am large grey draft horse of no pedigree whatsoever. There is no problem so large that a nice juicy red apple can't distract me from it.

http://weaselpress.storenvy.com/products/17596184-the-goat-building-the-perfect-...

