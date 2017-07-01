The 2016 Ursa Major Award winners
The 2016 Ursa Major Awards have been announced on Friday afternoon, June 30th at the Anthrocon convention in Pittsburgh. The Ursa Major Awards, for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past calendar year, are presented in twelve categories by the Anthropomorphic Literature and Arts Association (ALAA), and are voted upon by the public on the Ursa Major Awards website.
There were 1,446 votes this year, most from the U.S. but some from throughout the rest of the world. Below are listed the winners and nominees of the 2016 Ursa Major Awards. All runner-ups are in descending order of votes tallied.
Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture
Winner
Zootopia (Directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Jared Bush; February 11)
Runners-Up
Finding Dory (Directed by Andrew Stanton and Angus MacLane; June 17)
Sing (Directed by Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet; December 21)
Kung Fu Panda 3 (Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Alessandro Carloni; January 29)
The Secret Life of Pets (Directed by Chris Renaud and Yarrow Cheney; July 8)
Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work or Series
Winner
My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Directed by James Thiessen, Jim Miller, Tim Stuby, and Denny Lu; Season 6 episodes 1 to 143 [TV])
Runners-Up
The Lion Guard (Directed by Howy Parkins; Season 1 episodes 1 to 22 [TV])
Bunnicula (Directed by Jessica Borutski, Maxwell Atoms, Robert F. Hughes, Matthew Whitlock, and Ian Wasseluk; Season 1 episodes 1 to 8 [TV])
Littlest Pet Shop (Directed by Joel Dickie, Steven Garcia, and Mike Myhre; Season 4 episode 10 to Season 4 episode 26 [TV])
Petals (Directed by Andrea Gallo and Alvaro Dominguez; November 29 [student film])
Best Anthropomorphic Novel
Winner
My Diary, by Fredrick Usiku Kruger, Lieutenant of the Rackenroon Hyena Brigade, by Kathy Garrison Kellog (The Cross Time Cafe; April 2)
Runners-Up
Sixes Wild: Echoes, by Tempe O’Kun (FurPlanet Productions; June 30)
Dog Country, by Malcolm F. Cross (Amazon Digital Services; March 28)
Fracture, by Hugo Jackson (Inspired Quill; September 1)
The Origin Chronicles: Mineau, by Justin Swatsworth (Dolphyn Visions; June 14)
Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction
Winner
400 Rabbits, by Alice “Huskyteer” Dryden, in Gods With Fur (FurPlanet Productions; June 30)
Runners-Up
A Gentleman of Strength, by Dwale, in Claw the Way to Victory (Jaffa Books; January 24)
Questor’s Gambit, by Mary E. Lowd, in Gods With Fur (FurPlanet Productions; June 30)
Marge the Barge, by Mary E. Lowd, in Claw the Way to Victory (Jaffa Books; January 24)
Sheeperfly’s Lullaby, by Mary E. Lowd, in GoAL #2 (Goal Publications; March 27)
Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work
Winner
Gods With Fur, ed. by Fred Patten (FurPlanet Productions; June 30 [anthology])
Runners-Up
Claw the Way to Victory, ed. by AnthroAquatic (Jaffa Books; January 24 [anthology])
ROAR volume 7, ed. by Mary E. Lowd (Bad Dog Books; June 30 [anthology])
The Muse, by Alex Cockburn (Rabbit Valley Publishing; March [background booklet for Lucid’s Dream])
Hot Dish #2, ed. by Dark End (Sofawolf Press; December 1 [anthology])
Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work
Winner
The Art of Zootopia, by Jessica Julius (Chronicle Books; March 8 [book; making of feature film])
Runners-Up
Fursonas (Directed by Dominic Rodriguez; May 10 [documentary film])
17 Misconceptions About Furries and the Furry Fandom (Culturally F’d #23; February 11 [podcast])
CSI: Fur Fest; The Unsolved Case of the Gas Attack at a Furry Convention, by Jennifer Swann (VICE Media; February 10 [Internet])
Burned Furs and How You Perceive Porn (Culturally F’d: After Dark; October 6 [podcast])
Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story
Winner
TwoKinds, by Tom Fischbach (Internet; January 6 to December 25)
Runners-Up
Swords and Sausages, by Jan (Internet; January 10 to December 25)
Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler (Internet; Lackadaisy Sabbatical to Lackadaisy Headlong)
Lucid’s Dream, by Alex Cockburn (Rabbit Valley Publishing; March)
Endtown, by Aaron Neathery (Internet; January 1 to December 30)
Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip
Winner
Housepets!, by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 1 to December 30)
Runners-Up
Savestate, by Tim Weeks (Internet; January 6 to December 28)
Carry On, by Kathy Garrison (Internet; January 1 to December 30)
Kevin & Kell, by Bill Holbrook (Internet; January 1 to December 31)
Doc Rat, by Jenner (Internet; January 1 to December 29)
Best Anthropomorphic Magazine
Winner
Dogpatch Press, ed. by Patch Packrat (Internet; January 4 to December 20)
Runners-Up
Fur What It’s Worth (Podcast; Season 5 episode #8 to Season 6 episode #8)
InFurNation, ed. by Rod O’Riley (Internet; January 1 to December 31)
Flayrah, ed. by crossaffliction and GreenReaper (Internet; January 1 to December 29)
Fangs and Fonts (Podcast; episodes #57 to #72)
Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration
Winner
Tracy J. Butler, cover of Anthrocon 2016 Souvenir Book
Runners-Up
Teagan Gavet, cover of Gods With Fur, ed. by Fred Patten (FurPlanet Productions, June 30)
Iskra, “Autumn”, FurAffinity, October 22
Jenn ‘Pac’ Rodriguez, cover of Claw the Way to Victory, ed. by AnthroAquatic (Jaffa Books, January 24)
Dolphyn, “Hey Baby, You’re the Cat’s Meow!” in Anthrocon 2016 Souvenir Book
Best Anthropomorphic Game
Winner
Major \ Minor (Developer: Klace; Publisher: Steam; October 11)
Runners-Up
Pokémon Sun & Moon (Developer: Game Freak; Publishers: Nintendo and the Pokémon Company; November 18)
Overwatch (Developer and Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment; May 24)
Stories: The Path of Destinies (Developer and Publisher: Spearhead Games; April 12)
Bear Simulator (Developer and Publisher: Farjay Studios; February 26)
Best Anthropomorphic Website
Winner
Fur Affinity (Internet [furry art & discussion])
Runners-Up
E621 (Internet [furry art & discussion])
WikiFur (Internet [furry wiki])
The Furry Writers’ Guild (Internet [FWG news & discussion])
Culturally F’d, ed. by Arrkay and Underbite (YouTube [furry history & sociology])
Next year's presentation venue will be at the FurDU convention, May 4-6, 2018, in Surfers Paradise, Queensland, Australia. In addition, the Ursa Major Awards are adding a thirteenth category beginning this year, for Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit, but with special rules. See the UMA website.
About the authorFred (Fred Patten) — read stories — contact (login required)
a retired former librarian from North Hollywood, California, interested in general anthropomorphics
Comments
Congratulations to the winners.
Hmm, Major/Minor did quite well against more well known video games. That's awesome.
Of course, Ziitipia got the most votes I believe. So much so that The Art of Zootopia also won.
Oi, I meant Zootopia...
crossie reporting in from Anthrocon ... a day late, but apparently Zootopia got more votes than all the other nominees combined. Still tickled the inaugural "furry journalism" award went to ... an art book (as a guy whose always been "art first, fandom second" kind of a good win for me, but also, as that one commenter in an earlier post pointed out, kind of like Coldplay winning best local concert ...). Also glad Kung Fu Panda 3 beat The Secret Life of Pets; not sure how, according to all previously believed rules of Ursa Major punditry (or how ol' SLoP finished dead last).
Yay, didn't get dead last in my category! FYC to non-furry sites didn't work (and probably gave more votes to Zootopia incidentally), not that I thought it would.
That Major/Minor thing did come out of nowhere, didn't it? Pokemon was almost unbeatable, and there was another "popular", a-list game in Overwatch, but a game ... I've never even heard of managed to win.
It's because Major\Minor was made by that weird pink husky guy with 15 thousand Twitter followers.
I was actually pretty surprised that KFP3 came fourth. I thought that would for sure be second due to the second one winning years ago, but I guess I underestimated the Finding Nemo fanbase.
Probably helped that Major/Minor was made by a furry.
In fairness, movies often get the largest number of votes, simply because almost anyone voting has seen at least one of them.
I also noticed that The Lion Guard got a strong number of votes.
Maybe the Ponies will have a rival.
Just thought I'd let you guys know that one of the people who worked on Zootopia, Joaquin Baldwin, was forwarded a tweet saying Zootopia won and responded by stating "This is such a surprise!!! ;)"
Not only that, but Rich Moore, Zootopia co-director, liked his tweet.
You can see it here: https://twitter.com/joabaldwin/status/881145344905674753
Oh, and Rich Moore also liked this tweet: https://twitter.com/UrsaMajorAwards/status/881025630632005632
