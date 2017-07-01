The 2016 Ursa Major Award winners

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The 2016 Ursa Major Awards have been announced on Friday afternoon, June 30th at the Anthrocon convention in Pittsburgh. The Ursa Major Awards, for the best anthropomorphic fiction of the past calendar year, are presented in twelve categories by the Anthropomorphic Literature and Arts Association (ALAA), and are voted upon by the public on the Ursa Major Awards website.

There were 1,446 votes this year, most from the U.S. but some from throughout the rest of the world. Below are listed the winners and nominees of the 2016 Ursa Major Awards. All runner-ups are in descending order of votes tallied.

Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture

Winner

Zootopia (Directed by Byron Howard, Rich Moore, and Jared Bush; February 11)

Runners-Up

Finding Dory (Directed by Andrew Stanton and Angus MacLane; June 17)

Sing (Directed by Garth Jennings and Christophe Lourdelet; December 21)

Kung Fu Panda 3 (Directed by Jennifer Yuh Nelson and Alessandro Carloni; January 29)

The Secret Life of Pets (Directed by Chris Renaud and Yarrow Cheney; July 8)

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work or Series

Winner

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (Directed by James Thiessen, Jim Miller, Tim Stuby, and Denny Lu; Season 6 episodes 1 to 143 [TV])

Runners-Up

The Lion Guard (Directed by Howy Parkins; Season 1 episodes 1 to 22 [TV])

Bunnicula (Directed by Jessica Borutski, Maxwell Atoms, Robert F. Hughes, Matthew Whitlock, and Ian Wasseluk; Season 1 episodes 1 to 8 [TV])

Littlest Pet Shop (Directed by Joel Dickie, Steven Garcia, and Mike Myhre; Season 4 episode 10 to Season 4 episode 26 [TV])

Petals (Directed by Andrea Gallo and Alvaro Dominguez; November 29 [student film])

Best Anthropomorphic Novel

Winner

My Diary, by Fredrick Usiku Kruger, Lieutenant of the Rackenroon Hyena Brigade, by Kathy Garrison Kellog (The Cross Time Cafe; April 2)

Runners-Up

Sixes Wild: Echoes, by Tempe O’Kun (FurPlanet Productions; June 30)

Dog Country, by Malcolm F. Cross (Amazon Digital Services; March 28)

Fracture, by Hugo Jackson (Inspired Quill; September 1)

The Origin Chronicles: Mineau, by Justin Swatsworth (Dolphyn Visions; June 14)

Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction

Winner

400 Rabbits, by Alice “Huskyteer” Dryden, in Gods With Fur (FurPlanet Productions; June 30)

Runners-Up

A Gentleman of Strength, by Dwale, in Claw the Way to Victory (Jaffa Books; January 24)

Questor’s Gambit, by Mary E. Lowd, in Gods With Fur (FurPlanet Productions; June 30)

Marge the Barge, by Mary E. Lowd, in Claw the Way to Victory (Jaffa Books; January 24)

Sheeperfly’s Lullaby, by Mary E. Lowd, in GoAL #2 (Goal Publications; March 27)

Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work

Winner

Gods With Fur, ed. by Fred Patten (FurPlanet Productions; June 30 [anthology])

Runners-Up

Claw the Way to Victory, ed. by AnthroAquatic (Jaffa Books; January 24 [anthology])

ROAR volume 7, ed. by Mary E. Lowd (Bad Dog Books; June 30 [anthology])

The Muse, by Alex Cockburn (Rabbit Valley Publishing; March [background booklet for Lucid’s Dream])

Hot Dish #2, ed. by Dark End (Sofawolf Press; December 1 [anthology])

Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work

Winner

The Art of Zootopia, by Jessica Julius (Chronicle Books; March 8 [book; making of feature film])

Runners-Up

Fursonas (Directed by Dominic Rodriguez; May 10 [documentary film])

17 Misconceptions About Furries and the Furry Fandom (Culturally F’d #23; February 11 [podcast])

CSI: Fur Fest; The Unsolved Case of the Gas Attack at a Furry Convention, by Jennifer Swann (VICE Media; February 10 [Internet])

Burned Furs and How You Perceive Porn (Culturally F’d: After Dark; October 6 [podcast])

Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story

Winner

TwoKinds, by Tom Fischbach (Internet; January 6 to December 25)

Runners-Up

Swords and Sausages, by Jan (Internet; January 10 to December 25)

Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler (Internet; Lackadaisy Sabbatical to Lackadaisy Headlong)

Lucid’s Dream, by Alex Cockburn (Rabbit Valley Publishing; March)

Endtown, by Aaron Neathery (Internet; January 1 to December 30)

Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip

Winner

Housepets!, by Rick Griffin (Internet; January 1 to December 30)

Runners-Up

Savestate, by Tim Weeks (Internet; January 6 to December 28)

Carry On, by Kathy Garrison (Internet; January 1 to December 30)

Kevin & Kell, by Bill Holbrook (Internet; January 1 to December 31)

Doc Rat, by Jenner (Internet; January 1 to December 29)

Best Anthropomorphic Magazine

Winner

Dogpatch Press, ed. by Patch Packrat (Internet; January 4 to December 20)

Runners-Up

Fur What It’s Worth (Podcast; Season 5 episode #8 to Season 6 episode #8)

InFurNation, ed. by Rod O’Riley (Internet; January 1 to December 31)

Flayrah, ed. by crossaffliction and GreenReaper (Internet; January 1 to December 29)

Fangs and Fonts (Podcast; episodes #57 to #72)

Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration

Winner

Tracy J. Butler, cover of Anthrocon 2016 Souvenir Book

Runners-Up

Teagan Gavet, cover of Gods With Fur, ed. by Fred Patten (FurPlanet Productions, June 30)

Iskra, “Autumn”, FurAffinity, October 22

Jenn ‘Pac’ Rodriguez, cover of Claw the Way to Victory, ed. by AnthroAquatic (Jaffa Books, January 24)

Dolphyn, “Hey Baby, You’re the Cat’s Meow!” in Anthrocon 2016 Souvenir Book

Best Anthropomorphic Game

Winner

Major \ Minor (Developer: Klace; Publisher: Steam; October 11)

Runners-Up

Pokémon Sun & Moon (Developer: Game Freak; Publishers: Nintendo and the Pokémon Company; November 18)

Overwatch (Developer and Publisher: Blizzard Entertainment; May 24)

Stories: The Path of Destinies (Developer and Publisher: Spearhead Games; April 12)

Bear Simulator (Developer and Publisher: Farjay Studios; February 26)

Best Anthropomorphic Website

Winner

Fur Affinity (Internet [furry art & discussion])

Runners-Up

E621 (Internet [furry art & discussion])

WikiFur (Internet [furry wiki])

The Furry Writers’ Guild (Internet [FWG news & discussion])

Culturally F’d, ed. by Arrkay and Underbite (YouTube [furry history & sociology])

Next year's presentation venue will be at the FurDU convention, May 4-6, 2018, in Surfers Paradise, Queensland, Australia. In addition, the Ursa Major Awards are adding a thirteenth category beginning this year, for Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit, but with special rules. See the UMA website.