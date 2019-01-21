Ursa Major Awards 2018 - Nominations are open until Feb. 16, 2019

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

It's time to nominate the contenders for the 2018 Ursa Major Awards! You can send in your nominations until February 16, 2019. We'll see which of them get onto the final ballot in March, when voting opens, and the winners will be announced at AnthrOhio in late May.

If you really liked something in 2018 that had anthropomorphic content, either inside or outside the fandom, you can nominate up to five things in each category! Nominations are completely optional - you can even skip entire categories. All you need to do is go to the nominations page, click where it says "Enroll", and give it a valid email address. You'll be emailed a code, and you can use that to log in and fill out the nomination form.

The Ursa Major Awards have been running since 2001, as a way for our fandom to recognize excellence and creativity in the furry arts. There are 13 categories: Best Anthropomorphic Motion picture, Dramatic short work or series, Novel, Short fiction, Other literary work, Non-fiction work, Graphic story, Comic strip, Magazine, Published illustration, Game, Website, and Costume (Fursuit).

When it comes to nominating, a lot of us make use of the 2018 Recommended Anthropomorphics List for ideas. But remember - you can nominate things that aren't on that list! I'll be adding a comment below to mention things that didn't get onto it.

And after we posted about the 2018 list a few weeks ago, wow, it really expanded! Well, everything except the Fursuit category, which went from one fursuit to two. So... yeah, if any fursuits blew you away in the last year, please nominate them! The nomination form doesn't take attachments, so you have to provide a text link to an online photo (taken in 2018), and mention who made the fursuit. And as with the other categories, you can nominate up to five.

Also it's important to note that you don't need to nominate things in all the categories. You might be very passionate about a particular category, while having no opinions about some of the others. You can even fill out the nomination form gradually, and edit your choices later - As long as you keep your login code, you can go back in and make changes. It really helps if you're tackling several difficult-to-choose categories; you can split your decision-making over several sessions. (Just remember to click on "Submit Information" each time.)

The 2018 list of Recommendations can, however, be somewhat daunting. Short Fiction category? 41 submissions. Graphic Story? 77. And the Dramatic Short Work or Series category has 78. That's a lot, so being somewhat bored this weekend, I decided to organize those 78 into smaller categories. (Except for a couple that I thought were redundant or borderline.) Hopefully this will help people pick their nominees!

Productions by Furry fans (that I know of):

There was a silly Japanese music video called Chicken Attack, which inspired Wumi, Polar The Lion and Click to make a parody fursuit video, Clicken Attack.

Never Be Alone (Blankie)

Ottermelon (Temiree)

Animation school projects:

Indie animated shorts (in increasing order of YouTube followers):

Established-studio animated shorts:

Bilby (Dreamworks) (It used to be online but now seems to be gone; the trailer doesn't do it justice.)

Koji (pitch for a series by Studio Mir, who animated The Legend of Korra)

Advertisements (surprisingly few this year):

Anime:

Western TV productions:

Go! Cartoons (Frederator/Sony):

Nickolodeon Animated Shorts: