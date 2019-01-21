Ursa Major Awards 2018 - Nominations are open until Feb. 16, 2019
It's time to nominate the contenders for the 2018 Ursa Major Awards! You can send in your nominations until February 16, 2019. We'll see which of them get onto the final ballot in March, when voting opens, and the winners will be announced at AnthrOhio in late May.
If you really liked something in 2018 that had anthropomorphic content, either inside or outside the fandom, you can nominate up to five things in each category! Nominations are completely optional - you can even skip entire categories. All you need to do is go to the nominations page, click where it says "Enroll", and give it a valid email address. You'll be emailed a code, and you can use that to log in and fill out the nomination form.
The Ursa Major Awards have been running since 2001, as a way for our fandom to recognize excellence and creativity in the furry arts. There are 13 categories: Best Anthropomorphic Motion picture, Dramatic short work or series, Novel, Short fiction, Other literary work, Non-fiction work, Graphic story, Comic strip, Magazine, Published illustration, Game, Website, and Costume (Fursuit).
When it comes to nominating, a lot of us make use of the 2018 Recommended Anthropomorphics List for ideas. But remember - you can nominate things that aren't on that list! I'll be adding a comment below to mention things that didn't get onto it.
And after we posted about the 2018 list a few weeks ago, wow, it really expanded! Well, everything except the Fursuit category, which went from one fursuit to two. So... yeah, if any fursuits blew you away in the last year, please nominate them! The nomination form doesn't take attachments, so you have to provide a text link to an online photo (taken in 2018), and mention who made the fursuit. And as with the other categories, you can nominate up to five.
Also it's important to note that you don't need to nominate things in all the categories. You might be very passionate about a particular category, while having no opinions about some of the others. You can even fill out the nomination form gradually, and edit your choices later - As long as you keep your login code, you can go back in and make changes. It really helps if you're tackling several difficult-to-choose categories; you can split your decision-making over several sessions. (Just remember to click on "Submit Information" each time.)
The 2018 list of Recommendations can, however, be somewhat daunting. Short Fiction category? 41 submissions. Graphic Story? 77. And the Dramatic Short Work or Series category has 78. That's a lot, so being somewhat bored this weekend, I decided to organize those 78 into smaller categories. (Except for a couple that I thought were redundant or borderline.) Hopefully this will help people pick their nominees!
Productions by Furry fans (that I know of):
- There was a silly Japanese music video called Chicken Attack, which inspired Wumi, Polar The Lion and Click to make a parody fursuit video, Clicken Attack.
- Never Be Alone (Blankie)
- Ottermelon (Temiree)
Animation school projects:
- Brush: A Fox Tale (Willi Anton & Faustina Arriola)
- Mice, a small story (Isart Digital)
- Pine (India Crooke)
Indie animated shorts (in increasing order of YouTube followers):
- Night in the Woods Animated Tribute (Sarah Y / Whatchyagonnado)
- No Evil, episodes 29-32 (Betsy Lee)
- Blue Orb (Leafydragon - also a Furry fan? Not sure)
- Cliffside (pitch for a series by Liam Vickers Animation)
- Bird Town News (Piemations)
Established-studio animated shorts:
- Bilby (Dreamworks) (It used to be online but now seems to be gone; the trailer doesn't do it justice.)
- Koji (pitch for a series by Studio Mir, who animated The Legend of Korra)
Advertisements (surprisingly few this year):
Anime:
- Aggretsuko
- Dragon Pilot
- Future Card Buddyfight X All Star Fight
- Killing Bites (mature content)
Western TV productions:
- The Adventures of Puss in Boots (Season 6) (Dreamworks/Netflix)
- The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (reboot) (Dreamworks/Amazon)
- Bubba the Bear (episode of Bobcat Goldthwait's Misfits & Monsters, TruTV)
- BoJack Horseman (Season 5) (Netflix)
- DuckTales (reboot, Season 2) (Disney)
- Final Space (Indie/TBS)
- Kung Fu Panda: The Paws of Destiny (Dreamworks/Amazon)
- The Lion Guard (Season 2) (Disney)
- Littlest Pet Shop: A World of Our Own (Hasbro/Discovery Family)
- Muppet Babies (reboot) (Disney)
- My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic (Season 8) (Hasbro/Discovery Family)
- Peepoodo & the Super F**k Friends (mature content, Indie)
- Summer Camp Island (Warner/Cartoon Network)
- Super Dinosaur (Teletoon)
- Watership Down (mini-series) (BBC/Netflix)
Go! Cartoons (Frederator/Sony):
Nickolodeon Animated Shorts:
- Bad Bad Bunny
- The Ballad of Bea and Cad
- Bear Wrestler
- Broduel
- Charlie and Mr. Two
- Cupcakery of Doom
- Dia De Los Tacos
- DJ Cluck & MC Mole
- Dog and Squirrel
- Earmouse and Bottle
- Fun Times with Rez
- The Girl From Dinosaur Island
- Happy Zoo
- Harpy Gee
- Howdy, Harrdy
- Ice Station Zedonk
- Jan and Bobbie
- Jo Minkus
- Lazybones
- Leashes
- Low Life
- Meat Pie
- My Friend Pancake
- The Myth of Robo Wonder Kid
- Night Crew
- Off the Shelf
- The Outsiders
- Pig and a Blanket
- Plunger the Dragon
- Ramblers
- Russell & Fox's Cruel and Unusual Detention
- Someplace Awesome
- Space Mission: Danger!
- The Super Dooper Studios
- Tennis, the Good Boy
- Torum Tellum
- Werebeast
- Woodstump!
Nickolodeon mini-series:
- Bug Salad
- Mr. Sheep and Sleepy Bear
Ok, here's some extra stuff that didn't make it onto the 2018 Recommended List:
Game:
Dramatic Short Work or Series:
Graphic Story:
Other Literary Work:
Website:
Here's one more for the Anime category:
