Add to the 2018 Recommended Anthropomorphics List

The 2018 Recommended Anthropomorphics List is an annual effort by furry fans to put together a list of what's come out in the last year, both inside and outside the fandom.

Did you see something with furry content that you liked in 2018? Add it to the list! Even though 2019 is just a few days away, you can still send your recommendations in for another two weeks (but don't cut it too close), before January 15.

The list includes movies, videos, novels, short stories, anthologies, comics, artwork on book covers, podcasts, games, websites, non-fiction (informational works, newspaper articles, etc.) - and a lot more. If you're unsure what category to put something into, you can look at the lists from previous years for comparison.

Currently the Non-Fiction category only has one entry in it - so I've gone and suggested Lisa Ling's CNN episode (amongst many other things). If there's a podcast or YouTube channel that created an informative episode that really stood out on its own, this is where you can add that.

The Short Fiction category looks pretty full, but over half are recommendations to read a specific author. (Seriously, if you're a fan, how about narrowing it down to an author's top two? It's not as overboard as the 2011 short story list, but still.)

The Magazine category only has Flayrah and Dogpatch Press in it, and in the past has also included podcasts and things, so that could be expanded. The Website category is similarly short - Have a favorite furry website? A favorite blog? A YouTube channel that posts informational stuff? It can go here!

The Fursuit category is relatively new, and so far the only thing in it is Zabivaka, Russia's World Cup soccer mascot. You don't have to be a mascot to get on the list, but this category requires a bit more information if you want to add to it. Your first question might be, "Wait, is this for fursuit makers or owners?", and the answer is Yes. Here's what you need to send in:

The fursuit's name,



The fursuit's maker,



The fursuit's owner or player,



A good-quality photo, with the photographer's permission to publish it,



The photo's date (2018 only), and



The venue where the photo was taken, specifically at a convention or furmeet where a significant number of people have seen the fursuit.

However! If you have a fursuit performance video - like a comedy sketch or a dance, that qualifies to go into the Dramatic Short Work or Series category.

Please add to the list! Furry fandom is very scattered across the Internet - it's difficult to track down new things that you might never have heard about. Use this list to help out your fellow fans, and we'll see what new surprises 2019 has in store for us!