Ursa Major Awards - The 2022 Winners Announced!

The winners of the 2022 Ursa Major Awards have been announced! There were over 1000 votes this year! (We'll add updates here if more information becomes available.)
The winners and nominees are...
Best Motion Picture
- Winner: Puss in Boots: The Last Wish (Dreamworks, Universal)
- DC League of Super-Pets (Warner Bros.)
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2 (Sega, Marza, Blue, Paramount)
- The Bad Guys (Dreamworks, Universal)
- Turning Red (Pixar, Disney)
Best Dramatic Short Work
- Winner: Horns (FattyDragonite)
- The Legend of Pipi (Julia Schoel, Birgit Uhlig)
- Monkey Wrench - The Ghost Egg (Zeurel)
- Tales From Scorchwater Valley - The Rhino and the Redbill (Alex Henderson)
- Tales of Zale - Flickering Lights (Sif Savery)
Best Dramatic Series
- Winner: Bluey (Ludo, ABC, BBC, Disney)
- Helluva Boss (VivziePop) (Mature audiences)
- The Owl House (Disney)
- Tuca & Bertie (Tornante, Netflix) (Mature audiences)
- Zootopia+ (Disney)
Best Novel
- Winner: A Furry Faux Paw - by Jessica Kara
- Brothers At Arms - by R.A. Meenan (The Zyearth Chronicles Book 2)
- Mouse Cage - by Malcolm F. Cross
- Scars of the Golden Dancer - by NightEyes DaySpring (Mature audiences)
- Toledot - by Madison Scott-Clary (Post-Self Cycle Book 2)
Best Short Fiction
- Winner: Bears & Bravery - by Gre7g Luterman
- Draught Horse - by Huskyteer (in ROAR: Volume 11)
- Null - by Elise Zoe Heider (Mature audiences)
- The Otter's Wings - by Mary E. Lowd
- The Swift-Footed Darling of the Rocks (Do NOT Actually Call Me That) - by Marie Croke
Best General Literary Work
- Winner: Circles: Volume 4 - by Steve Domanski and Andrew French
- ROAR: Volume 11 - Edited by Ian Madison Keller
- Usagi Yojimbo Origins - by Stan Saki
- Usagi Yojimbo (Trade Paperback) - by Stan Sakai
- When the World Was Young: A Prehistoric Anthology - edited by Madison Scott-Clary
Best Non-Fiction Work
- Winner: Art, Furries, God - by Patricia Taxxon
- Furries & The Ethics of Cringe Culture - by Kurtis Connor
- Furry Fiction: The Squishy Edges and the Heart - by Mary E. Lowd
- Ursa Major's Issue - Confident self-promotion vs humble passionate skill, and a voting system's favoritism - by Sonious
- Who Runs The Internet? Furries - by Dylan Reeve
Best Graphic Story
- Winner: The Whiteboard: Sherlock Holmes - by Doc N
- Slightly Damned - by Chu
- Sonic the Hedgehog - (IDW Publishing Issues 48 - 55)
- Usagi Yojimbo - by Stan Sakai
- Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat & Kid - by Stan Sakai
Best Comic Strip
- Winner: The Whiteboard - by Doc N
- Carry On - by Kathy Garrison Kellog
- Duncan & Eddie - by Chevril
- Foxes in Love
- Part Time Dragons
Best Magazine
- Winner: Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat
- Deep Sky Anchor, edited by Mary E. Lowd
- Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon
- InFurNation, edited by Rod O'Riley
- Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd
Best Illustration
- Winner: Dragon Party - by Ais05 (Mature audiences)
- Jedit Ojanen, Mercenary - by Caraid
- Wind Watcher - by Jacato
- Space Boy - by Wildering (Mature audiences)
Best Game
- Winner: Cult of the Lamb (Massive Monster, Devolver Digital)
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series (Monkey Craft, Bandai Namco)
- Lookouts (ParanoidHawk, ColDoggo, Itch.io)
- Stray (BlueTwelve, Annapurna)
- Tunic (Andrew Shouldice, Finji)
Best Website
- Winner: Fur Affinity, art and story site (Mature audiences)
- e621, art archive (Mature audiences)
- Fluffle, reverse image search
- Kemono Café, webcomic hosting
- Wikifur, reference
Best Anthropomorphic Music
- Winner: Another Railway Day - by Nonnie
- Can Opener's Notebook Fish Whisperer - by Vylet Pony
- Cute Cervid Vol. 1 - by Cute Cervid (various artists)
- idaidaida - by ida deerz
- Visiting Narcissa - by Patricia Taxxon
Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit
Category not used in 2022 due to insufficient interest.
Congrats to all the winners! Don't forget, if you see furry work that you like and want to share it, originating from both within and outside the fandom, send them into the Recommended Anthropomorphics List!
