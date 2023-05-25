Creative Commons license icon

Ursa Major Awards - The 2022 Winners Announced!

Posted by on Wed 24 May 2023 - 20:43Edited by GreenReaper as of Thu 25 May 2023 - 09:27
Your rating: None Average: 4.5 (2 votes)

Ursa Majors Awards.jpgThe winners of the 2022 Ursa Major Awards have been announced! There were over 1000 votes this year! (We'll add updates here if more information becomes available.)

Drum roll please...

The winners and nominees are...

Best Motion Picture
Best Dramatic Short Work
Best Dramatic Series
Best Novel
Best Short Fiction
Best General Literary Work
Best Non-Fiction Work
Best Graphic Story
Best Comic Strip
Best Magazine
Best Illustration
Best Game
Best Website
Best Anthropomorphic Music
Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit

Category not used in 2022 due to insufficient interest.

Congrats to all the winners! Don't forget, if you see furry work that you like and want to share it, originating from both within and outside the fandom, send them into the Recommended Anthropomorphics List!

Tags:

Comments

Post new comment

  • Web page addresses and e-mail addresses turn into links automatically.
  • Allowed HTML tags: <a> <img> <b> <i> <s> <blockquote> <ul> <ol> <li> <table> <tr> <td> <th> <sub> <sup> <object> <embed> <h1> <h2> <h3> <h4> <h5> <h6> <dl> <dt> <dd> <param> <center> <strong> <q> <cite> <code> <em>
  • Lines and paragraphs break automatically.

More information about formatting options

CAPTCHA
This test is to prevent automated spam submissions.
Leave empty.