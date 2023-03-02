Ursa Majors 2022 Nominees Announced - Voting Open for March
Posted by Sonious (Tantroo McNally) on Wed 1 Mar 2023 - 20:40 —
Edited as of Thu 2 Mar 2023 - 08:56
The annual Ursa Major Awards have announced their nominees for 2022. Voting has opened and will be held until the end of March. The new category of Music has five nominations. The Best Fursuit category did not have enough nominations to be run this year.
The nominees are listed below. More details around publication and links to more information of each nominee can be found on the Ursa Major's website voting page.
Best Motion Picture
- DC League of Super-Pets
- Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
- Sonic the Hedgehog 2
- The Bad Guys
- Turning Red
Best Dramatic Short Works
- Horns
- The Legend of Pipi
- Monkey Wrench - The Ghost Egg
- Tales From Scorchwater Valley - The Rhino and the Redbill
- Tales of Zale - Flickering Lights
Best Dramatic Series
- Bluey
- Helluva Boss
- The Owl House
- Tuca & Bertie
- Zootopia+
Best Novel
- A Furry Faux Paw - by Jessica Kara
- Brothers At Arms - by R.A. Meenan
- Mouse Cage - by Malcolm F. Cross
- Scars of the Golden Dancer - by NightEyes DaySpring
- Toledot - by Madison Scott-Clary
Best Short Fiction
- Bears & Bravery - by Gre7g Luterman
- Draught Horse - by Huskyteer
- Null - by Elise Zoe Heider
- The Otter’s Wings - by Mary E. Lowd
- The Swift-Footed Darling of the Rocks (Do NOT Actually Call Me That) - by Marie Croke
Best General Literary Work
- Circles: Volume 4 - by Steve Domanski and Andrew French
- ROAR: Volume 11 - Edited by Ian Madison Keller
- Usagi Yojimbo Origins - by Stan Saki
- Usagi Yojimbo (Trade Paperback) - by Stan Sakai
- When the World Was Young: A Prehistoric Anthology - edited by Madison Scott-Clary
Best Non-Fiction Work
- Art, Furries, God - by Patricia Taxxon
- Furries & The Ethics of Cringe Culture - by Kurtis Connor
- Furry Fiction: The Squishy Edges and the Heart - by Mary E. Lowd
- Ursa Major’s Issue - Confident self-promotion vs humble passionate skill, and a voting system’s favoritism - by Sonious
- Who Runs The Internet? Furries - by Dylan Reeve
Best Graphic Story
- Slightly Damned - by Chu
- Sonic the Hedgehog - (IDW Publishing Issues 48 - 55)
- Usagi Yojimbo - by Stan Sakai
- Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat & Kid - by Stan Sakai
- The Whiteboard: Sherlock Holmes - by Doc N
Best Comic Strip
- Carry On - by Kathy Garrison Kellog
- Duncan & Eddie - by Chevril
- Foxes in Love
- Part Time Dragons
- The Whiteboard - by Doc N
Best Magazine
- Deep Sky Anchor
- Dogpatch Press
- Flayrah
- InFurNation
- Zooscape
Best Illustration
- Dragon Party - by Ais05
- Jedit Ojanen, Mercenary - by Caraid
- Wind Watcher - by Jacato
- Space Boy - by Wildering
Best Game
- Cult of the Lamb
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series
- Lookouts
- Stray
- Tunic
Best Website
- e621
- Fluffle
- Fur Affinity
- Kemono Café
- Wikifur
Best Anthropomorphic Music
- Another Railway Day - by Nonnie
- Can Opener’s Notebook Fish Whisperer - by Vylet Pony
- Cute Cervid Vol. 1 - by Cute Cervid (various artists)
- idaidaida - by ida deerz
- Visiting Narcissa - by Patricia Taxxon
Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit
Category not running for 2022 due to insufficient interest.
Comments
YES! YES! YES!
No fucking Avatar!
The times, they are a changing.
Wow. Also no Pokemon.
Yeah, they are.
Just look at the top three categories. We had an embarrassment of riches in 2022.
