Ursa Majors 2022 Nominees Announced - Voting Open for March

The annual Ursa Major Awards have announced their nominees for 2022. Voting has opened and will be held until the end of March. The new category of Music has five nominations. The Best Fursuit category did not have enough nominations to be run this year.

The nominees are listed below. More details around publication and links to more information of each nominee can be found on the Ursa Major's website voting page.

Best Motion Picture

DC League of Super-Pets

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Sonic the Hedgehog 2

The Bad Guys

Turning Red

Best Dramatic Short Works

Horns

The Legend of Pipi

Monkey Wrench - The Ghost Egg

Tales From Scorchwater Valley - The Rhino and the Redbill

Tales of Zale - Flickering Lights

Best Dramatic Series

Bluey

Helluva Boss

The Owl House

Tuca & Bertie

Zootopia+

Best Novel

A Furry Faux Paw - by Jessica Kara

Brothers At Arms - by R.A. Meenan

Mouse Cage - by Malcolm F. Cross

Scars of the Golden Dancer - by NightEyes DaySpring

Toledot - by Madison Scott-Clary

Best Short Fiction

Bears & Bravery - by Gre7g Luterman

Draught Horse - by Huskyteer

Null - by Elise Zoe Heider

The Otter’s Wings - by Mary E. Lowd

The Swift-Footed Darling of the Rocks (Do NOT Actually Call Me That) - by Marie Croke

Best General Literary Work

Circles: Volume 4 - by Steve Domanski and Andrew French

ROAR: Volume 11 - Edited by Ian Madison Keller

Usagi Yojimbo Origins - by Stan Saki

Usagi Yojimbo (Trade Paperback) - by Stan Sakai

When the World Was Young: A Prehistoric Anthology - edited by Madison Scott-Clary

Best Non-Fiction Work

Art, Furries, God - by Patricia Taxxon

Furries & The Ethics of Cringe Culture - by Kurtis Connor

Furry Fiction: The Squishy Edges and the Heart - by Mary E. Lowd

Ursa Major’s Issue - Confident self-promotion vs humble passionate skill, and a voting system’s favoritism - by Sonious

Who Runs The Internet? Furries - by Dylan Reeve

Best Graphic Story

Slightly Damned - by Chu

Sonic the Hedgehog - (IDW Publishing Issues 48 - 55)

Usagi Yojimbo - by Stan Sakai

Usagi Yojimbo: Lone Goat & Kid - by Stan Sakai

The Whiteboard: Sherlock Holmes - by Doc N

Best Comic Strip

Carry On - by Kathy Garrison Kellog

Duncan & Eddie - by Chevril

Foxes in Love

Part Time Dragons

The Whiteboard - by Doc N

Best Magazine

Deep Sky Anchor

Dogpatch Press

Flayrah

InFurNation

Zooscape

Best Illustration

Dragon Party - by Ais05

Jedit Ojanen, Mercenary - by Caraid

Wind Watcher - by Jacato

Space Boy - by Wildering

Best Game

Cult of the Lamb

Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series

Lookouts

Stray

Tunic

Best Website

e621

Fluffle

Fur Affinity

Kemono Café

Wikifur

Best Anthropomorphic Music

Another Railway Day - by Nonnie

Can Opener’s Notebook Fish Whisperer - by Vylet Pony

Cute Cervid Vol. 1 - by Cute Cervid (various artists)

idaidaida - by ida deerz

Visiting Narcissa - by Patricia Taxxon

Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit

Category not running for 2022 due to insufficient interest.