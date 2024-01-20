Ursa Major Awards open for 2023 nominations

Edited

The Ursa Major Awards for the best furry content of 2023 are now open for nominations! Anyone can nominate works from inside or outside the fandom from January 20 to the end of February 17, 2024. After the nomination period has closed, voting will run from March 1st to March 31st.

This year there are fifteen categories! You don't have to enter nominations for each one; just the things for which you want to show your appreciation:

Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series

Best Anthropomorphic Novel

Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction





Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work

Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work

Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story

Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip

Best Anthropomorphic Magazine





Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration

Best Anthropomorphic Game

Best Anthropomorphic Website

Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)

Best Anthropomorphic Music

If you're looking for ideas on what you can nominate, the Ursa Majors website also has the 2023 Recommended Anthropomorphics List. Nominations are not restricted to things on this list! There is way more furry content out there. This list is put together from fan submissions, so it will always be incomplete - but it's a convenient starting point to discover things you might not have heard of otherwise.

Note that Fursuit nominations require (1) a link to a good photo taken in 2023, (2) a note of where the photo was taken, and (3) credit given to the fursuit maker.