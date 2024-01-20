Ursa Major Awards open for 2023 nominations
The Ursa Major Awards for the best furry content of 2023 are now open for nominations! Anyone can nominate works from inside or outside the fandom from January 20 to the end of February 17, 2024. After the nomination period has closed, voting will run from March 1st to March 31st.
This year there are fifteen categories! You don't have to enter nominations for each one; just the things for which you want to show your appreciation:
- Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture
- Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series
- Best Anthropomorphic Novel
- Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction
- Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Non-Fiction Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story
- Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip
- Best Anthropomorphic Magazine
- Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration
- Best Anthropomorphic Game
- Best Anthropomorphic Website
- Best Anthropomorphic Costume (Fursuit)
- Best Anthropomorphic Music
If you're looking for ideas on what you can nominate, the Ursa Majors website also has the 2023 Recommended Anthropomorphics List. Nominations are not restricted to things on this list! There is way more furry content out there. This list is put together from fan submissions, so it will always be incomplete - but it's a convenient starting point to discover things you might not have heard of otherwise.
Note that Fursuit nominations require (1) a link to a good photo taken in 2023, (2) a note of where the photo was taken, and (3) credit given to the fursuit maker.
