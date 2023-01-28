Ursa Major Awards open for nominations of 2022 works
The annual Ursa Major Awards have opened for nominations for the best furry works published during 2022. Visit UMA's nominations webpage to enter your nominations. The nominations period "will continue until the end of 11 February 2023.
The nomination categories this year are:
- Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture
- Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series
- Best Anthropomorphic Novel
- Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction
- Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Non Fiction Work
- Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story
- Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip
- Best Anthropomorphic Magazine
- Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration
- Best Anthropomorphic Game
- Best Anthropomorphic Website
- Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit (or "Costume (Fursuit)")
- Best Anthropomorphic Music *NEW*
The music category is a new addition, and was announced at Ursa's twitter on January 20. It isn't listed as a catagory on the HTML page, but will be available on the form.
Information on 2022 Nomination Process
If you are looking for examples of furry works for most of the categories, ursamajorawards.org website includes their Recommended Anthropomorphics List (RAL) of 2022 works with items for most of the above categories with two exceptions:
1) the RAL 2022 has no music category, but most of that RAL's Miscellany category are music works.
2) the RAL 2022 has no fursuits listed, so look at recent Ursa tweets for examples of 2022 fursuits and list of the finalists of 2021 works, for ideas on formatting a fursuit nomination.
Fursuit nominations will require a link to one good photo taken in 2022, where it was taken, and who made it.
You may select content that is not listed in UMA's recommended list as long as it was published in 2022.
You may also only nominate work for categories you are familiar with, and leave the rest without entries. "You are permitted to come back and modify your choices until the close of the nominations."
As a reminder, in 2020, non-fiction work and fursuits were removed from the voting stage (of 2019 works) due to insufficient number of nominations. So if you want, please look at Flayrah's archives for articles published in 2022 and nominate one (or more) of our 2022 pieces.
Comments
I did an article on short animations here: https://www.flayrah.com/8847/fur-your-consideration-quick-review-11-short-dramat...
On Non-Fiction I have an excel sheet of some items that I can list here, ranking in sort of order that I think its reception was made in the fandom (excluding Flayrah articles):
1) Furries are Leading the War Against a Book Banning Mayor: https://www.thedailybeast.com/furry-panic-is-the-latest-dumb-gop-attack-on-publi...
2) How an Urban Myth about Litter boxes in schools became a GOP talking point: https://www.theguardian.com/culture/2022/nov/04/joe-rogan-school-litter-boxes-ki...
3) Furries speak out about alleged Portland Shooter:
https://www.rollingstone.com/culture/culture-news/furry-community-portland-shoot...
4) Fired by Starbucks, Union Organizer Now Wears His Fursuit to Rallies: https://www.vice.com/en/article/4awzmm/fired-by-starbucks-union-organizer-now-we...
5) [Furry Author] Furry fandom, aesthetics, and the potential in new objects of fannish interest
https://journal.transformativeworks.org/index.php/twc/article/view/2133/2971
6) Pursuit of the fursuit; The joys of being furry and making friends: https://www.sunjournal.com/2022/01/30/pursuit-of-the-fursuit-the-joys-of-being-f...
On video games I did a couple of reviews in 2022 on the actual games themselves. Tunic is probably one of my new all time favorites, and if I were a kid it is one that I would definitely had spent more time with like I did with Sonic games back in the day. Yes it is beating out Sonic, which is good but not Tunic good. Have a Klonoa review to get out the door before nominations close, will probably not be able to review Sonic by the time nominations come around, it's quite a meaty game.
Reviews actually done:
* Tunic - https://www.flayrah.com/8655/tunic-heros-adventure-reforged
* TMNT Shredder's Revenge - https://www.flayrah.com/8784/shredder%E2%80%99s-revenge-turtle-brawlers-remain-t...
