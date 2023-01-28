Ursa Major Awards open for nominations of 2022 works

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 1 vote)

The annual Ursa Major Awards have opened for nominations for the best furry works published during 2022. Visit UMA's nominations webpage to enter your nominations. The nominations period "will continue until the end of 11 February 2023.

The nomination categories this year are:

Best Anthropomorphic Motion Picture

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Short Work

Best Anthropomorphic Dramatic Series

Best Anthropomorphic Novel

Best Anthropomorphic Short Fiction

Best Anthropomorphic Other Literary Work

Best Anthropomorphic Non Fiction Work

Best Anthropomorphic Graphic Story

Best Anthropomorphic Comic Strip

Best Anthropomorphic Magazine

Best Anthropomorphic Published Illustration

Best Anthropomorphic Game

Best Anthropomorphic Website

Best Anthropomorphic Fursuit (or "Costume (Fursuit)")

Best Anthropomorphic Music *NEW*

The music category is a new addition, and was announced at Ursa's twitter on January 20. It isn't listed as a catagory on the HTML page, but will be available on the form.

Information on 2022 Nomination Process

If you are looking for examples of furry works for most of the categories, ursamajorawards.org website includes their Recommended Anthropomorphics List (RAL) of 2022 works with items for most of the above categories with two exceptions:

1) the RAL 2022 has no music category, but most of that RAL's Miscellany category are music works.

2) the RAL 2022 has no fursuits listed, so look at recent Ursa tweets for examples of 2022 fursuits and list of the finalists of 2021 works, for ideas on formatting a fursuit nomination.

Fursuit nominations will require a link to one good photo taken in 2022, where it was taken, and who made it.

You may select content that is not listed in UMA's recommended list as long as it was published in 2022.

You may also only nominate work for categories you are familiar with, and leave the rest without entries. "You are permitted to come back and modify your choices until the close of the nominations."

As a reminder, in 2020, non-fiction work and fursuits were removed from the voting stage (of 2019 works) due to insufficient number of nominations. So if you want, please look at Flayrah's archives for articles published in 2022 and nominate one (or more) of our 2022 pieces.