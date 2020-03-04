Ursa Major Awards for 2019 Open for Voting - Fursuit and NonFiction categories removed for year

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

The Ursa Majors are ready for votes and the nominees have been revealed. Voting can be found at their website and is open throughout the month of March. Two categories, however, received no nominees due to being an insufficient number of nominations and will not be put up to vote for a winner. Those two categories being Fursuits and Non-Fiction.

If you enjoy film, fiction, art, or any other of the many items that are up for selection as the best of the best for the year of 2019 be sure to vote this month. If you like non-fiction or fursuits, well, you can always be sure to nominate next year.

The nominees are:

Best Motion Picture

Live-action or animated feature-length movies

• Avengers: Endgame (Directed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo; April 26)

• Frozen 2 (Directed by Jennifer Lee and Chris Buck; November 22)

• Pokémon Detective Pikachu (Directed by Rob Letterman; May 3)

• Rocko's Modern Life: Static Cling (Directed by Joe Murray and Cosmo Serguson; August 9)

• Toy Story 4 (Directed by Josh Cooley; June 21)

Best Dramatic Series or Short Work

TV series or one-shots, advertisements or short videos.

• Aggretsuko, Season 2 (Directed by Rarecho)

• Amphibia (Directed by Bert Youn and Derek Kirk Kim)

• Beastars (Directed by Shinichi Matsumi) Episode 1, October 8, 2019 (Japan)

• Mao Mao: Heroes of Pure Heart (Written and Storyboarded by Phil Ahn, Allison Craig, Nathanael H. Jones, Griffith Kimmins, Alexandria Kwan, Nora Meek, Michael Moloney, Emily Oetzell, Parker Simmons, and Chris Ybarra)

• My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic, Season 9 (Directed by Denny Lu, Mike Myhre, and Gillian Comerford)

Best Novel

Written works of 40,000 words or more. Serialized novels qualify only for the year that the final chapter is published.

• Darwin-sensei, Kemono Musume-tachi ga Gakuen de Omochi desu!, by Daisaburo Nonoue

• Fair Trade, by Gre7g Luterman

• Nexus Nine, by Mary E. Lowd

• Off The Mark, by Bernard Doove and Jeff Hartt

• Red Skies, by GS Cole and NC Shapero

Best Short Fiction

Stories less than 40,000 words, poetry, and other short Written works.

• Black Out In Space, by Mary E. Lowd

• Bourbon Jack, by Linnea Capps

• Ecto-Cafe, by Mary E. Lowd

• The Move, by Kristi Brooks

• This Dog For Hire, by Mary E. Lowd, in Jove Deadly's Lunar Detective Agency

Best Other Literary Work

Story collections, comic collections, graphic novels, non-fiction works, and serialized online stories.

• Fang 10, edited by Kyell Gold and Sparf

• Heat 16, edited by Alopex and Dark End

• Jove Deadly's Lunar Detective Agency, by Garrett Marco and Mary E. Lowd

• ROAR Volume 10, edited by Mary E. Lowd

• The Rabbit Dies First, edited by Ryan Campbell

• Tri-Galactic Trek, edited by Mary E. Lowd

Best Graphic Story

Includes comic books, and serialized online stories.

• Beastars: Volume 12-16, by Itagaki Paru

• The Dreamkeepers, by David & Liz Lillie

• Lackadaisy, by Tracy J. Butler

• Shine, by Babystar

• Slightly Damned, by Chu

Best Comic Strip

Newspaper-style strips, including those with ongoing arcs.

• Carry On, by Kathy Garrison Kellogg

• Doc Rat, by Jenner

• Freefall, by Mark Stanley

• Friends You Are Stuck With, by Gabe Bold

• Housepets!, by Rick Griffin

Best Magazine

Edited collections of creative and/or informational works by various people, professional or amateur, published in print or online in written, pictorial or audio-visual form.

• Dogpatch Press, edited by Patch Packrat

• Flayrah, edited by GreenReaper, Sonious, and Dronon

• Up Fur Review, podcast by Jaden Drackus, TJ Minde, and Mog K. Moogle

• Virginity Clan, YouTube videos

• Zooscape, edited by Mary E. Lowd

Best Published Illustration

Illustrations for books, magazines, convention program books, cover art for such, coffee-table portfolios.

• Idess, Jove Deadly's Lunar Detective Agency book cover

• Moth Monarch, Furnal Equinox 2019 T-shirt design

• Moth Monarch, Surf Pacific Anthrocon 2019 banner and conbook art

• Silfoe, Off The Mark book cover

• Teagan Gavet, Tri-Galactic Trek book cover

Best Game

Computer or console games, role-playing games, board games.

• Blacksad: Under The Skin

• Kingdom Hearts III

• Pokémon: Sword and Shield

• Untitled Goose Game

• Winds of Change

Best Website

Online collections of art, stories, and other creative and/or informational works. Includes galleries, story archives, directories, blogs, and personal sites.

• e621.net

• Fur Affinity

• Inkbunny

• Newgrounds

• WikiFur