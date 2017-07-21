Creative Commons license icon

Rocko's Modern Life returns with movie: 'Static Cling'

Posted by (Tantroo McNally) on Thu 20 Jul 2017 - 20:25
The classic Nickelodeon slice-of-life cartoon of a wallaby and his friends returns in 2018 to Nickelodeon with an animated movie. This trailer debuted at the San Diego Comic-Con, and promises to bring the characters from the 1990s into the more modern modern era.

Comments

Sonious — Thu 20 Jul 2017 - 20:26
This is officially the shortest article I have written, you're welcome.

Equivamp — Thu 20 Jul 2017 - 20:33
Alright I give up 2017 is too weird for me

2cross2affliction — Fri 21 Jul 2017 - 02:51
Equivamp is triggered.

2cross2affliction — Fri 21 Jul 2017 - 02:52
I think the best part about this article is that we still haven't even acknowledged the Lion King remake outside of a couple Newsbytes, maybe.

Freaky Lynx (visitor) — Fri 21 Jul 2017 - 09:37
I'm happy to see it's return (btw, anyone else see on Twitter the voice actors doing a little skit on a train, replaying a Rocko / Mrs. Bighead sex-line joke from the original show?).

But! But... what I really really prefer seeing is a release of uncensored versions of episodes from the original show. Too many good jokes had been cut out and sent to the memory-hole with all dvd releases so far. Maybe some of the renewed interest in the show will lead to an actual complete release of the show.

