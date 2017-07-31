ITV's 'Good Morning' hosts three UK fursuiters

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 3.3 ( 3 votes)

Three UK fursuiters appeared in a five-minute segment on today's episode of ITV's talk show This Morning, available on-demand until next Monday [segment starts at 01:03:15].

The trio - Ani Boxer, Ed the Poodle, and Dexy the Artic Fox - were interviewed by hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on various topics.

[Transcript follows. Segment on YouTube - LondonFurs backup copy.]

Eamonn: But first we would like to introduce you to Ani the Boxer Dog, Ed the Poodle, and Dexy the Arctic Fox.

[Ed, Ani and Dexy wave.]

Ruth: Now, they all belong to the subculture which is called the furry fandom. Now if you haven't heard ...

Eamonn [interrupts]: It's a subculture, not a fetish or anything, no, it's...

[Ed, Ani and Dexy shake heads, wave crossed paws.]

[Persistent lower-third caption appears: "We're grown adults but we dress up as animals."]

Eamonn: Oh, no, no, no, right.

Ruth: This is a community of people who all like to dress up as kind of animal alter egos.

[Ed, Ani, Dexy headshots, more waving.]

Eamonn: Yes. They may be fans of fur, but why do they do it? Well, here to tell us more - who would like to tell us what, er, furry, fu-*chuckles*

Ruth [pertly]: Furry fandom.

[Ed gives a muffled giggle, while Dexy shakes his head.]

Ruth: What does - well, let's ask Ani the Boxer Dog. What does furry fandom mean? What is it?

Ani: Uhm, furry fandom is just a group of people that, uh, like to dress up and create their own characters...

[Caption: "Ani Boxer - Chairman of the growing community, 'London Furs'"]

Eamonn [talking over]: OK, so you're telling me that in real life you, like, have a job, like a sensible job or whatever, and you'd go in, and uh...

[Ruth giggles.]

Ani: Well, I couldn't be a boxer all day . . .

Eamonn: ...and your mates and friends know that in your down-time, you . . . this is you.

Ani: Pretty much, pretty much.

Eamonn: And they're cool with that.

Ani: Yeah, a lot of people are, uhm - some people, not so much, they think it's a bit strange; which it is, it's not the, the most, uh, standard hobby, I guess. Uhm...

Eamonn: You talk in your voice or you talk in animal voices?

Ani: Uhm...

[Ed laughs.]

Ani: It depends, really!

Ruth: So Ed the Poodle thinks that's very funny.

Ed: Yeah.

Ruth: So, Ed's not your real name.

Ed: No, he's a character, and that's kinda what it's all about, you're creating a character that you can...

Eamonn: But you're a she, why did you wanna become a he? [this question generated lots of feedback, although Ed "literally didn't care"]

[Caption: "Ed - Has enjoyed dressing as a poodle for the last three years."]

Ed: Uh, why not? I mean I'm already a dog; I mean, I might as well be a boy dog. It's just part of self-expression.

[Ani nods.]

Ed: Everybody does it for different reasons, but you can go out and you can make people smile - I already work in cartoons, so I've grown up my whole life making characters, telling stories, and this is just an extension of making people happy!

Ruth: So Dexy, Dexy . . . we have to point out that Dexy is not just a fox, he's an Arctic Fox.

Dexy: Yeah, yeah - hence the white.

Ruth: Why did you...

Eamonn: Not so sure about the scarf you're wearing - is there any significance in that before we go any further?

[Dexy is wearing a blue-and-white striped scarf, the colours of both Manchester City and Chelsea.

Eamonn supports Manchester United, who were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final.]

Dexy: Umm, other than for fashion reasons, no.

Eamonn: No? That's OK, that's OK.

Ruth: It's not a football team.

[Ed and Dexy giggle.]

Ruth: And why did you choose a fox?

[Caption: "Dexy - Created his fox character over two years ago."]

Dexy: Umm . . . well, there's no real significance as to why I chose a fox. I chose an Arctic Fox 'cause when I designed my character, I got a template, and obviously it starts off white, and I have little-to-no artistic talent, so I kinda threw a bit of colour on, and I said "I'm calling it a day, it'll be an Arctic Fox", 'cause you know, they're great creatures, you know, they're really, uh...

[Ani nods.]

Ruth: You look very nice. So, OK, so you've all chosen your characters, I get that. So what do you do when the furry fandoms meet up, what happens at these evenings, or...

Eamonn: Do you, like, sniff each other and things?

Ed [shaking head, laughing]: No!

Eamonn [disappointed]: No?

Ruth: What do you do, when you all get together?

Ed: Well, a lot of people actually, uh - the costumes are one part of it, but a huge part of it is celebrating art, and creativities...

[photo of three fursuiters: a red fox, Ani, and a white tiger with green paws and ears.]

Ed: ...so when we meet up, people can draw pictures, and there are charity events we do . . . I like to go out and, uh, you know, just entertain the public [wiggles paws], but I also have gone to different parties, and entertain people - and it's really what you want to make of it, is why it's special.

[Ani and Dexy nod.]

Eamonn: Yes, I see what you mean what you want to make of it, but it's more than the way people would dress up to do a charity run or whatever; it's um - so where is it different, to what... I mean you've brought it to...

[Permanent caption changes: "We're fans of fur... but it's not a fetish!"]

Eamonn: It's a subculture, then, is that what, is...

Ani: Certainly it's a subculture, yes, but uhm, it's . . . we do so many everyday things that you would consider . . . you know, standard - we'd go for a walk around a park.

Ruth: Everyday things in . . . *waves at fursuits*

Dexy: No, not in fursuit.

[Ed laughs.]

[Picture of Ani holding a glass of red wine, with a fork in hand, in front of a plate of food.]

Ani: But, you know, the fandom isn't really uh, specifically just the fursuiting thing. Fursuiting is obviously what we're doing now.

Ruth: What sort of people are involved, tell us what you all do for jobs, and what kind of people.

Eamonn: Do you, do you have partners?

Ed: Yes! Yeah, yeah...

[Ani and Dexy nod.]

Ani: We have partners.

Ed: I actually met my partner at a LondonFur meet, and uh, we both just, I was interested in cosplay before this - I've always been interested in making cartoons and uh, basically it just seemed like a natural progression of that.

Ruth: And is your partner a dog, another dog?

Ed: No, he's a fox as well, but uh... an urban fox!

Eamonn: My wife's a fox, but that's a whole other story! [laughs] I'm just seeing what the reaction is to all of this. "Why can't adults dress up?" says Amanda Anderson, "We all get sick of adulting at times!" - so it's like that escapism.

[Dexy raises paws flat upside-down to either side, nodding.]

Eamonn: Alex Bennet says "If they were in my house, they'd either get chewed or..."

[Ani shakes his head.]

Ruth [peeking over Eamonn's shoulder]: Ohh, steady.

Eamonn: Or - he has an excited Labrador, basically.

[Ed has hands over eyes.]

Eamonn: Alex Wilson: "I don't have the desire to do it myself, but we all do things that other people would find weird. Nothing wrong with this." Danny Thorpe: "The effort and skill some people put into making these costumes is amazing."

Ruth: The costumes are incredible.

Eamonn: They are incredible...

[Photo of a large assortment of fursuiters sitting and standing in front of a castle flying the Union Jack.]

Eamonn: ...and they're so clean, there's no - no knots in them, there's no stains, there's nothing...

Ani [unclear]: [Is?] that what you're on the lookout for?

Ed: Yeah - they do take a lot of, uh, a lot of TLC. I mean, they're quite expensive investments. People design them; every suit is unique...

[Ani and Dexy nod.]

Ed: ...you never see another one like it, and, uh - you know, you gotta take care of them as well! They're a long-term investment.

Eamonn: Ruth, do me a picture here, because this, uh, furry fandom thing, it might catch on. I wanna get in the middle...

[Ruth picks up a camera, laughing.]



Ed: Yeah, yeah? Oop, oop...

[Ed nudges Ani, who along with Dex shuffles to either side to make room for Eamonn.]

Eamonn: Ruth, what sort of costume would I get?

Ruth: I think a big silver-back...

Eamonn: Gorilla.

Ruth: ...gorilla.

[Everyone laughs; fursuiters adopt classic spread paws pose on couch, with Eamonn smiling, his arm around Ed's back.]

Ruth: You think, maybe that would be yours? All right, smile everybody!

Ed: Hi!

Ruth: Fur fandom rules.

Ed: *laughs*

Ani: Heya!

Ruth: Very good.

Eamonn: What, were you painting that picture?

Ruth: I do it free! I do it free. Um, it's really interesting learning about furry fandom, never heard of it before - uh, enjoy what you do, and, um, now you know, what it's all about.

Eamonn: You're very happy, and thank you for making us all smile this morning.

Ani: Yeah, thank you very much indeed.

Ruth [to Eamonn]: You stay there. And now still to come... [intro to next segment]

[Fursuiters wave paws as theme tune rolls. Eamonn pats knees.]