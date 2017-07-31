ITV's 'Good Morning' hosts three UK fursuiters
Three UK fursuiters appeared in a five-minute segment on today's episode of ITV's talk show This Morning, available on-demand until next Monday [segment starts at 01:03:15].
The trio - Ani Boxer, Ed the Poodle, and Dexy the Artic Fox - were interviewed by hosts Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford on various topics.
[Transcript follows. Segment on YouTube - LondonFurs backup copy.]
Eamonn: But first we would like to introduce you to Ani the Boxer Dog, Ed the Poodle, and Dexy the Arctic Fox.
[Ed, Ani and Dexy wave.]
Ruth: Now, they all belong to the subculture which is called the furry fandom. Now if you haven't heard ...
Eamonn [interrupts]: It's a subculture, not a fetish or anything, no, it's...
[Ed, Ani and Dexy shake heads, wave crossed paws.]
[Persistent lower-third caption appears: "We're grown adults but we dress up as animals."]
Eamonn: Oh, no, no, no, right.
Ruth: This is a community of people who all like to dress up as kind of animal alter egos.
[Ed, Ani, Dexy headshots, more waving.]
Eamonn: Yes. They may be fans of fur, but why do they do it? Well, here to tell us more - who would like to tell us what, er, furry, fu-*chuckles*
Ruth [pertly]: Furry fandom.
[Ed gives a muffled giggle, while Dexy shakes his head.]
Ruth: What does - well, let's ask Ani the Boxer Dog. What does furry fandom mean? What is it?
Ani: Uhm, furry fandom is just a group of people that, uh, like to dress up and create their own characters...
[Caption: "Ani Boxer - Chairman of the growing community, 'London Furs'"]
Eamonn [talking over]: OK, so you're telling me that in real life you, like, have a job, like a sensible job or whatever, and you'd go in, and uh...
[Ruth giggles.]
Ani: Well, I couldn't be a boxer all day . . .
Eamonn: ...and your mates and friends know that in your down-time, you . . . this is you.
Ani: Pretty much, pretty much.
Eamonn: And they're cool with that.
Ani: Yeah, a lot of people are, uhm - some people, not so much, they think it's a bit strange; which it is, it's not the, the most, uh, standard hobby, I guess. Uhm...
Eamonn: You talk in your voice or you talk in animal voices?
Ani: Uhm...
Ani: It depends, really!
Ruth: So Ed the Poodle thinks that's very funny.
Ed: Yeah.
Ruth: So, Ed's not your real name.
Ed: No, he's a character, and that's kinda what it's all about, you're creating a character that you can...
Eamonn: But you're a she, why did you wanna become a he? [this question generated lots of feedback, although Ed "literally didn't care"]
[Caption: "Ed - Has enjoyed dressing as a poodle for the last three years."]
Ed: Uh, why not? I mean I'm already a dog; I mean, I might as well be a boy dog. It's just part of self-expression.
[Ani nods.]
Ed: Everybody does it for different reasons, but you can go out and you can make people smile - I already work in cartoons, so I've grown up my whole life making characters, telling stories, and this is just an extension of making people happy!
Ruth: So Dexy, Dexy . . . we have to point out that Dexy is not just a fox, he's an Arctic Fox.
Dexy: Yeah, yeah - hence the white.
Ruth: Why did you...
Eamonn: Not so sure about the scarf you're wearing - is there any significance in that before we go any further?
[Dexy is wearing a blue-and-white striped scarf, the colours of both Manchester City and Chelsea.
Eamonn supports Manchester United, who were beaten by Chelsea in the FA Cup quarter-final.]
Dexy: Umm, other than for fashion reasons, no.
Eamonn: No? That's OK, that's OK.
Ruth: It's not a football team.
[Ed and Dexy giggle.]
Ruth: And why did you choose a fox?
[Caption: "Dexy - Created his fox character over two years ago."]
Dexy: Umm . . . well, there's no real significance as to why I chose a fox. I chose an Arctic Fox 'cause when I designed my character, I got a template, and obviously it starts off white, and I have little-to-no artistic talent, so I kinda threw a bit of colour on, and I said "I'm calling it a day, it'll be an Arctic Fox", 'cause you know, they're great creatures, you know, they're really, uh...
[Ani nods.]
Ruth: You look very nice. So, OK, so you've all chosen your characters, I get that. So what do you do when the furry fandoms meet up, what happens at these evenings, or...
Eamonn: Do you, like, sniff each other and things?
Ed [shaking head, laughing]: No!
Eamonn [disappointed]: No?
Ruth: What do you do, when you all get together?
Ed: Well, a lot of people actually, uh - the costumes are one part of it, but a huge part of it is celebrating art, and creativities...
[photo of three fursuiters: a red fox, Ani, and a white tiger with green paws and ears.]
Ed: ...so when we meet up, people can draw pictures, and there are charity events we do . . . I like to go out and, uh, you know, just entertain the public [wiggles paws], but I also have gone to different parties, and entertain people - and it's really what you want to make of it, is why it's special.
[Ani and Dexy nod.]
Eamonn: Yes, I see what you mean what you want to make of it, but it's more than the way people would dress up to do a charity run or whatever; it's um - so where is it different, to what... I mean you've brought it to...
[Permanent caption changes: "We're fans of fur... but it's not a fetish!"]
Eamonn: It's a subculture, then, is that what, is...
Ani: Certainly it's a subculture, yes, but uhm, it's . . . we do so many everyday things that you would consider . . . you know, standard - we'd go for a walk around a park.
Ruth: Everyday things in . . . *waves at fursuits*
Dexy: No, not in fursuit.
[Ed laughs.]
[Picture of Ani holding a glass of red wine, with a fork in hand, in front of a plate of food.]
Ani: But, you know, the fandom isn't really uh, specifically just the fursuiting thing. Fursuiting is obviously what we're doing now.
Ruth: What sort of people are involved, tell us what you all do for jobs, and what kind of people.
Eamonn: Do you, do you have partners?
Ed: Yes! Yeah, yeah...
[Ani and Dexy nod.]
Ani: We have partners.
Ed: I actually met my partner at a LondonFur meet, and uh, we both just, I was interested in cosplay before this - I've always been interested in making cartoons and uh, basically it just seemed like a natural progression of that.
Ruth: And is your partner a dog, another dog?
Ed: No, he's a fox as well, but uh... an urban fox!
Eamonn: My wife's a fox, but that's a whole other story! [laughs] I'm just seeing what the reaction is to all of this. "Why can't adults dress up?" says Amanda Anderson, "We all get sick of adulting at times!" - so it's like that escapism.
[Dexy raises paws flat upside-down to either side, nodding.]
Eamonn: Alex Bennet says "If they were in my house, they'd either get chewed or..."
[Ani shakes his head.]
Ruth [peeking over Eamonn's shoulder]: Ohh, steady.
Eamonn: Or - he has an excited Labrador, basically.
[Ed has hands over eyes.]
Eamonn: Alex Wilson: "I don't have the desire to do it myself, but we all do things that other people would find weird. Nothing wrong with this." Danny Thorpe: "The effort and skill some people put into making these costumes is amazing."
Ruth: The costumes are incredible.
Eamonn: They are incredible...
[Photo of a large assortment of fursuiters sitting and standing in front of a castle flying the Union Jack.]
Eamonn: ...and they're so clean, there's no - no knots in them, there's no stains, there's nothing...
Ani [unclear]: [Is?] that what you're on the lookout for?
Ed: Yeah - they do take a lot of, uh, a lot of TLC. I mean, they're quite expensive investments. People design them; every suit is unique...
[Ani and Dexy nod.]
Ed: ...you never see another one like it, and, uh - you know, you gotta take care of them as well! They're a long-term investment.
Eamonn: Ruth, do me a picture here, because this, uh, furry fandom thing, it might catch on. I wanna get in the middle...
[Ruth picks up a camera, laughing.]
Ed: Yeah, yeah? Oop, oop...
[Ed nudges Ani, who along with Dex shuffles to either side to make room for Eamonn.]
Eamonn: Ruth, what sort of costume would I get?
Ruth: I think a big silver-back...
Eamonn: Gorilla.
Ruth: ...gorilla.
[Everyone laughs; fursuiters adopt classic spread paws pose on couch, with Eamonn smiling, his arm around Ed's back.]
Ruth: You think, maybe that would be yours? All right, smile everybody!
Ed: Hi!
Ruth: Fur fandom rules.
Ed: *laughs*
Ani: Heya!
Ruth: Very good.
Eamonn: What, were you painting that picture?
Ruth: I do it free! I do it free. Um, it's really interesting learning about furry fandom, never heard of it before - uh, enjoy what you do, and, um, now you know, what it's all about.
Eamonn: You're very happy, and thank you for making us all smile this morning.
Ani: Yeah, thank you very much indeed.
Ruth [to Eamonn]: You stay there. And now still to come... [intro to next segment]
[Fursuiters wave paws as theme tune rolls. Eamonn pats knees.]
Wait, let's back up a second... People are now getting butthurt when an interviewer (a person whose job is literally to ask other people questions about topics, sometimes themselves) asks an interviewee (the person being interviewed about a topic and/or themself) a question? Well that makes total sense. I also prefer interviews where everyone just sits in total silence (no offence to sign language "talk" shows).
"If all mankind minus one, were of one opinion, and only one person were of the contrary opinion, mankind would be no more justified in silencing that one person, than he, if he had the power, would be justified in silencing mankind."
~John Stuart Mill~
It was a legitimate question, but the tone and phrasing could've been more tactful. Fortunately Ed didn't bat an eyelid, staying on-message to give a response that was one of the highlights of the segment. That and their expressive behaviour had a great impact on a sample of the target audience (my mum). The bubbly attitude wasn't anything made up for the show, either - it's the same at meets, too. Perfect pick.
Honestly, things were looking a little shaky about a minute in, and this was just one case in which Eamonn tried to prod it into a downwards spiral (as is his way); but by the end, the group came across really well, despite the snarky captions.
British eccentricity and irreverence gave the world Monty Python, the Sex Pistols and more recently Lord Buckethead. Furries have little to fear.
