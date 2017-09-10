Furry chairman of New Milford, CT resigns due to SoFurry profile mishap: How site design flaws are to blame

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome Your rating: None Average: 5 ( 8 votes)

The fandom is alight with conversation over a recent political ouster of a Chairman in the small town of New Milford, Connecticut. The story is that a furry by the name of Grey Muzzle had images of his SoFurry profile pages posted on the Facebook page of Rick Agee, a concerned grandparent in the local area. It included Grey's Likes/Dislikes pages which had tied the website tag of “rape” listed under the section of “tolerates”. As a result, this Chairman whose real life name is Scott Chamberlain, was pressured to resign from office and obliged by announcing that would do so on Monday, September 11th.

But why would a politician knowingly put such information that is so obviously going to be exploited into the public eye? The answer is this, he didn’t do it knowingly. Upon further investigation it was found that this was an issue of user error caused by poor graphical user interface design (GUI for short). In this article we go over the causes of this error and how furries can prevent themselves and others from falling into similar predicaments in the future.

Updated 9/10 3:10PM: The Like/Dislikes and Tag Filtering functionalities have been changed to be separated from one another and be distinguishable. The items discussed in this article have been resolved.

A victim of poor GUI design?

Interestingly, this is one of these kind of stories where all my areas of expertise line up: furries, politics, and computers. The spark that something wasn’t passing the smell test began with this line from the article released by NewsTimes. It led me to believe this was caused by a mistake on Scott’s part instead of naivety:

In the midday interview, Chamberlain had said the private site, sofurry.com, requires users to sort topics into four categories — “loves,” “likes,” “tolerates” and “hates” — to manage the content sent to them. “It’s basically a search feature,” he said.

The problem here? His statement is false. The category tag system has no influence what so ever on the experience of the site. It's also not required. So in order to find out if this inaccurate assessment of the tool from Scott was not just a misquote I did an email interview with Scott to find out if my hypothesis was true. In the full interview posted as a sidebar to this article you’ll observe his answer to question number seven.

The main factor that seemed to lead people to question your fitness to lead was the placement of the tag “rape” in the tolerates section of your profile’s like/dislikes page. What was your intent on putting that tag into that section? It was a filter that SoF used, and 'tolerates was in the negative half. I had no idea my filter preferences were public.

So there is clearly a fundamental misunderstanding by Scott when it comes to the usage of this tool. So this was his fault, right?

Actually, from my research into this tool on the SoFurry website, it is designed in such a way that a failure like this was inevitable. How?

Donald Norman released a pivotal book that most programmers must read in their time in college called The Design of Everyday Things. It is an awesome book not for only programmers, but will also make you understand that when you fail a task upon an object in the world, is it not always your fault, it may be the fault of the person who designed the object. It may be easy to blame Scott and say he’s stupid here, but he was deceived by the design of the site into believing his tags would have been private in many ways.

What happened to the ousted Chairman is he basically took a spill in SoFurry’s gulf of evaluation. Basically the user in this case performed the action they believed would yield the results desired with confidence, but ended up doing something entirely different. A common real-world example is if you see a door with a pull handle on the side you need to push. You see the handle and want to pull, but the correct action is pushing so the user ends up feeling dumb when it was the handle design that was at fault.

Interview with Grey Muzzle 1. How long have you been in the furry fandom? I assume by the name “Grey Muzzle” (a slang for and older furry) you joined when you were older? Since about 2008 2. What influenced you to become part of the furry fandom? I first became involved as a writer, although I suspect I've always been furry 3. How long were you a member of the New Milford Council? Just completing my first 2 year term, although I've been involved with the town's Democratic party a few years longer. 4. When did you start your career in politics? I've been in politics since the 60's 5. How public were you about your furry side? My Twitter account was pretty much all furry. I was open with my colleagues that I wrote adult fiction. 6. Did the starting of the Tiny Paws convention in your local area make you slightly more vocal about being a furry to others around you? No, that was just a coincidence. 7. The main factor that seemed to lead people to question your fitness to lead was the placement of the tag “rape” in the tolerates section of your profile’s like/dislikes page. What was your intent on putting that tag into that section? It was a filter that SoF used, and 'tolerates was in the negative half. I had no idea my filter preferences were public. 8. The surveys done by Neko and the IARP team find that younger furries are more likely to wear their furry hobby on their sleeve. Given this recent event would you still encourage our future difference makers to do so, or keep it contained? Wow, that's a hard one. My advice would be to consider what you write, and what you post EXTREMELY carefully. All the recruiters I know scan social media accounts of applicants. That means politics, drugs, alcohol, hate speech, and general stupid behavior. 9. What are your plans for the future? Will you pursue you writing hobby and take actions to sell your work? Do you have any works for sale? Tina's story is expected to continue on Patreon, and on the other present locations. I expect to continue to operate my businesses. Council was not a paying position.

In the next section I go over all the small failures in the site design that led to this disaster. Toumal, get out your notebook and prepare yourself.

The perfect storm of mistakes and the interface that allowed it

So let’s go back to Scott’s original quote: “It was a filter that SoF used, and 'tolerates was in the negative half. I had no idea my filter preferences were public”. Let’s break this into the two parts:

Tolerates was on the “negative ‘half’”

This indicates to me that as a user he was seeing the 'filter preferences' on a scale of loves to hates instead of four distinct categories. Therefore while many users see the categories purely as “Love, Likes, Tolerates, Hates”; this gentleman saw it as “On a scale of 1 to 4; how often do you want to see this stuff on our site: “Lots, Frequently, Sometimes, and Never”. Below is a screenshot of the settings page for these in the perspective of Scott:

Interestingly this first problem was actually a result of the second issue that is brought up by the next sentence.

I had no idea my filter preferences were public.

Scott believed the items he was putting in these categories was private tagging that would influence the content of the site. This is not the case, instead these four slots act as sort of a F-list-like interface for sharing bedroom preferences with other furries, publicly, maybe for purposes of role-play. Over time, SoFurry has been trying to become a multi-purpose furry hub and so new features like this could cause confusion if not properly implemented. To exasperate the erroneous action, items put into these four categories don't even show up on your main profile page. Instead you have to click a button on the left of your profile page to open the "Like and Dislikes" tab. Should the user not see these tabs on the left of their profile, they would have never known they were populated with the information they assumed was for content filtering.

To make matters worse, here's the links to the page where you update these likes and dislikes:

You see that bit in the parenthesis? Not only does it look horrific, it's unintentionally nefarious. It ties the Like/Dislike aspects of the resulting page with the tag filters in the mind of the user.

While it is true that there are the tag filters on the page as well as the Like/Dislike functionality, these are two separate functions. By putting the words tag filter in parentheses, the designer is conveying that the Like/Dislike are tied with the tag filtering. This link enforces Scott's incorrect mental model of the page shown above. Imagine if you saw a menu item that said: hamburger (with cheese and bacon). You would expect the burger to have the to have the cheese and bacon on it when served, not a burger with bacon and cheese sitting next to on the plate.

Once on the page, with very careful reading you can detthat this is in fact a burger with the bacon and cheese separate on the plate. It has a disclaimer in the upper area to hint at this. But the fact all these words are needed highlights the problem that the page is intuitive to the users. If you need three sentences to describe how your page works, it's not designed properly.

Here's a screenshot of the page with labels outling how the page actually functions:

In short the two problems in the design are this:

The link to the Like/Dislike page made it seem like they were directly related to tag filtering. There is no indication that the items in the Like/Dislike section will be made public directly and clearly.

Every other error I explained in detail around this issue were caused by the above issues. If those were made clearer to users then information thought to be private would not have gone public.

The Lesson

It is important that sites that hold our most sensitive information don’t give us the means to be our own undoing, at least unknowingly. We as a fandom should want to protect those of us who are pillars in the community from being misunderstood or harmed. Therefore, if we are confused by a site layout and functionality, particularly those surrounding sensitive information, we have a duty to bring this confusion to the the attention of our site designers; and our designers have a duty to try and make things as easily understandable as possible.

If it were me? I’d separate the flag restriction tool and the flag categorization tool. They are two tools with two different purposes. By putting them together, the user believes they are connected when they are not related in the slightest.

If I have to take a full four page article explaining the flaws of a site and the incident it caused then that is quite a problem, and hopefully next time we won’t be so lazy and slap-dash with our updates that it causes one of use to lose our job. We’re counting on you, interface designers, don’t let us down.

Because the real tragedy here is this man was let go from his job not because he tolerated rape, but because he thought this tool would help him see less of it on the site. Instead it sent a false signal to be misinterpreted for the whole world. Kind of scary when you think of how much we rely on the people using our electronic services to act with trust that we won't be punished for doing what we felt the computer wanted us to do. I'm looking at you Equifax, and what appears to be intentional gulf of evaluation manipulation to try and get out of lawsuits!

In this day and age, a man losing their job isn't even the worst of it; similar gulf of evaluation failures could in the future lead to literal wars if a user does something to unintentionally set off more than just resignation alarm bells.

So please kids, study computer science and graphic design hard. Our livelihood and world are at stake.