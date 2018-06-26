"Exploring New Places", a new anthology from Fred Patten
Exploring New Places, a new anthology edited by Fred Patten, is launching at Anthrocon 2018 this coming week (July 5-8), and can be pre-ordered from FurPlanet! They should be at tables A13-A15 at Anthrocon.
This is an all-original collection of 19 short stories and novelettes of anthropomorphic animals venturing into unfamiliar places - in their own city, on their own world, in space, or in a different dimension entirely.
Whether by the power of music to send you right out of this world; or a rabbit spaceship captain who's searching for the creators of her species; a galactic police agent called to a new planet to solve murders; aliens entering a human university; a gorilla student wandering off in a museum; or two-tailed squirrels confronting interstellar explorers - these are stories for your imagination and entertainment, designed to appeal to fans of both science-fiction and fantasy.
Contents:
- To Drive the Cold Winter Away, by Michael H. Payne
- In Search of the Creators, by Alan Loewen
- The Rocky Spires of Planet 227, by Mary E. Lowd
- Defiant, by Joshua Carpman
- Why Indeed, by Pepper Hume
- Come to Todor!, by Fred Patten
- You Are Our Lifeboat, by Dan Leinir Turthra Jensen
- The Animal Game, by Vixyy Fox
- Ashland's Fury, by MikasiWolf
- Legacy, by M. R. Anglin
- Umbra's Legion: Shamblers of Woe, by Adam Baker
- Umbra's Legion: Where Pride Planted, by Geoff Galt
- Beyond Acacia Ridge, by Amy Fontaine
- One Day in Hanoi, by Thomas "Faux" Steele
- Welcome, Furries, by Cathy Smith
- Back Then, by Frank LeRenard
- Tortoise Who, by Mary E. Lowd
- I Am the Jaguar, by Cairyn
- The Promise of New Heffe, by Kary M. Jomb
Price: $19.95 USD, 401 pages, with cover art by Demicoeur. (ISBN 9781614504214)
About the authorFred (Fred Patten) — read stories — contact (login required)
a retired former librarian from North Hollywood, California, interested in general anthropomorphics
Comments
Post new comment