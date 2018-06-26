"Exploring New Places", a new anthology from Fred Patten

Select rating Poor Okay Good Great Awesome No votes yet

Exploring New Places, a new anthology edited by Fred Patten, is launching at Anthrocon 2018 this coming week (July 5-8), and can be pre-ordered from FurPlanet! They should be at tables A13-A15 at Anthrocon.

This is an all-original collection of 19 short stories and novelettes of anthropomorphic animals venturing into unfamiliar places - in their own city, on their own world, in space, or in a different dimension entirely.

Whether by the power of music to send you right out of this world; or a rabbit spaceship captain who's searching for the creators of her species; a galactic police agent called to a new planet to solve murders; aliens entering a human university; a gorilla student wandering off in a museum; or two-tailed squirrels confronting interstellar explorers - these are stories for your imagination and entertainment, designed to appeal to fans of both science-fiction and fantasy.

Contents:

To Drive the Cold Winter Away, by Michael H. Payne

In Search of the Creators, by Alan Loewen

The Rocky Spires of Planet 227, by Mary E. Lowd

Defiant, by Joshua Carpman

Why Indeed, by Pepper Hume



Come to Todor!, by Fred Patten

You Are Our Lifeboat, by Dan Leinir Turthra Jensen

The Animal Game, by Vixyy Fox

Ashland's Fury, by MikasiWolf

Legacy, by M. R. Anglin



Umbra's Legion: Shamblers of Woe, by Adam Baker

Umbra's Legion: Where Pride Planted, by Geoff Galt

Beyond Acacia Ridge, by Amy Fontaine

One Day in Hanoi, by Thomas "Faux" Steele

Welcome, Furries, by Cathy Smith



Back Then, by Frank LeRenard

Tortoise Who, by Mary E. Lowd

I Am the Jaguar, by Cairyn

The Promise of New Heffe, by Kary M. Jomb

Price: $19.95 USD, 401 pages, with cover art by Demicoeur. (ISBN 9781614504214)